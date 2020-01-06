Hannah Brown Wears Jaw-Dropping Sparkly Cape Dress To Golden Globes After-Party

'The Bachelorette' star looked stunning in a gold dress that was full of sparkle.

Hannah Brown rocked the “blue” carpet at a major Golden Globes after-party. The Bachelorette star turned Dancing with the Stars mirrorball champion scored another win with her sparkly ensemble for the high-profile awards show just one day before she is set to return to TV for her ex-suitor Peter Weber’s Bachelor premiere.

On Sunday night, Hannah posed outside of the 21st Annual Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a sparkly high-slit dress that featured a stunning, see-through cape.

On her Instagram story, Hannah posted a video of her playfully twirling the sheer cape of the light gold frock while in the lobby of the venue. She captioned the video, “Super classy at the Golden Globes,” and she tagged L’Oreal makeup in the post. There was no sign of a date by Hannah’s side as she hammed it up in the video.

While she did not give details about her stunning dress on her social media story, an Instagram photo posted by Los Angeles photographer Gilbert Flores revealed that the dress is from Portugal-based couture designer Joao Rolo.

In a separate photo posted by a Hannah Brown Instagram fan account, the verified Joao Rolo Couture site tagged the dress. In the comments section to the post, fans raved about Hannah’s glittery Golden Globes look.

“Wow girl this is beautiful I love that dress and you look amazing,” one fan wrote to The Bachelorette beauty.

“She is a real life Golden globe!!!!” another added of Hannah.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Hannah Brown was in great company at the InStyle party. Photos from the magazine’s social media pages reveal that big-name stars such as Jessica Alba, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Salma Hayek, Naomi Watts, Kerry Washington, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and more were all in attendance at the bash, with many of them posing in the event’s iconic elevator setup. Hannah did not appear in any photos on the InStyle Instagram page, but her gown spoke volumes ahead of the bash.

Ever since becoming a mega reality show star last year, Hannah has been photographed in an array of dazzling dresses both on the red carpet and off. The 25-year-old Alabama beauty queen stunned at last year’s CMA Awards, and she even posed in a gorgeous wedding dress for a photo shoot last fall. But Hannah’s glamorous look for Hollywood’s biggest party could be her best one yet as she glows with newfound confidence following her roller-coaster year in the spotlight.