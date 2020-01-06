Bebe Rexha Stuns In Incredibly Short, Low-Cut Velvet Dress At A Golden Globes Party

Bebe Rexha was one of the many high-profile names who attended a Golden Globes party last night. The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker made sure she attended the InStyle event in a stunning look, and it didn’t go unnoticed.

Rexha, who is known for her eye-catching fashion choices, wowed in a short black velvet dress that was incredibly low cut. The singer’s garment had fairly large shoulder pads and long sleeves that had flowers going down them. The “Meant to Be” chart-topper paired the look with black heels and applied a bright, color-popping eye shadow. She sported her shoulder-length blond hair down and fairly wavy while wearing dangling earrings. Rexha left her chest bare with no accessories but did rock a sparkly ring and opted for pointy acrylic nails.

In her latest Instagram upload, she posed sitting down with her legs crossed. The “Call You Mine” songstress placed one hand in her lap and the other raised. Rexha looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle facial expression, making it look effortless to be that glammed up. She appeared to be sitting by a clear table with other guests at the party, enjoying a drink.

For her caption, Rexha tagged InStyle’s Instagram username and hashtagged the post “GoldenGlobes.”

She geotagged the location as The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the event took place.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 590,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be popular with her 10.1 million followers.

“SLAY MY WHOLE EXISTENCE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“OK IN LOVE WITH THIS MAKEUP LOOK,” another shared passionately.

“Thank you for blessing my eyes,” a third fan remarked, adding the crying face emoji.

Loading...

“Lord forgive me for the thoughts that enter my mind. She is beautiful,” a fourth follower commented.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” entertainer was seen posing with Sofia Vergara at the event. Both beauties placed their hands on their hips and looked pleased to be in each other’s company.

Other A-listers that turned up to the same party included the likes of Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba, Zoe Kravitz, and Snoop Dogg, to name a few.

Rexha is no stranger to nailing fashion looks. At the beginning of the year, she shared a photo of herself in a red dress with a knee-high slit. She struck a chilled hand-on-the-hip pose that had her followers in awe of her. Unsurprisingly, the post has gathered in more than 509,000 likes to date.