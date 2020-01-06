Brielle Biermann Shares Stunning New Selfie: ‘First Day Of Work In 2020’

Brielle Biermann has been feeling herself on social media lately and so have her fans. As those who follow the reality show star on Instagram know, Brielle is wildly popular on the platform, boasting a fan base of over 1.3 million. The blond beauty regularly shares photos and videos of herself while clad in the hottest outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops and more. In her most recent shot, the Don’t Be Tardy star got up close and personal.

In the gorgeous new picture, Brielle did not mention to fans exactly where she was, but she looked nothing short of fantastic. For the photo, op, she stood off to the side, looking straight into the camera and photographing herself from the chest up. She appeared to be wearing a casual outfit with a green tie-dye zip-up. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, blond locks down and curled as they fell all the way past her chest.

Like she normally does, she rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Just behind her in the shot were a few black-and-white photos and a white wall. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that this was her first day of work in 2020 and she was shooting Season 8 of her family’s hit Bravo show.

So far, the post has racked up a ton of attention for the bombshell with over 46,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others expressed their excitement for the new season of the hit series. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“So pretty and natural!! Love the change!!! Beautiful girl,” one follower gushed.

“Omg when does it finally premiere?!” a second follower asked with a crying face emoji.

“So excited to watch your new season-luv your family,” another fan added along with a red heart emoji.

“So pretty. You are your moms twin for sure,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the reality TV star sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a coordinated outfit. In the photo, Brielle had her killer figure on display in a sparkly set that featured a crop top that showed off her taut tummy. She completed the look with a leather hat and, like her most current share, that one earned her a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes.