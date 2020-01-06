Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Slays By The Pool In Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes And Roller Skates: ‘Morning’

Suzy Cortez greeted her two million Instagram followers this morning with a sizzling new photo that is proving hard to ignore.

The eye-popping snap shared on Monday was an instant hit with fans, and it only took one glance to explain why. In the photo, the Miss BumBum winner was seen posing outside at the edge of a pool with the crystal blue water just a short distance behind her. She was propped up on her elbows and knees, and placed one finger on her plump lips in a sensual manner while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

Suzy was not wearing a bikini despite being out by the pool — though her ensemble could have easily passed for swimwear. The Brazilian bombshell rocked a seriously revealing crop top-and-shorts combo that left very little to the imagination, and sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The social media sensation slayed in her skimpy, all-white look that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. She wore an oversized, off-the-shoulder top that fell low on her chest, teasing her audience with a glimpse of cleavage. The shirt cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving them an ample look at her flat midsection and slender frame as well.

Upping the ante of Suzy’s ensemble was a pair of impossibly tiny white daisy dukes that did way more showing than covering up. The itty-bitty bottoms boasted a daringly cheeky style that left the babe’s famous boot completely bare, while also showcasing her sculpted thighs. A lace-up detail along the sides kept the shorts from busting off completely, all the while flashing even more of the model’s bronzed skin to the camera.

Suzy also wore a pair of white roller skates with hot pink wheels and a pair of matching socks that gave her barely-there look a pop of color. She also wore a stack of bangle bracelets and dangling gold earrings for the perfect hint of bling.

The stunner wore her long, dark hair down, and let her bangs fall in front of her face to cover up one of her hazel eyes. She also sported a full face of makeup that allowed her striking features to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the latest addition to Suzy’s Instagram page. It has racked up nearly 4,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous and very beautiful lady!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Suzy was “perfection.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the shot, with many opting for the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

Suzy is far from shy about showing off her flawless physique in risque outfits. Another recent addition to her page saw her doing just that again in a cheeky crochet bikini. This look proved popular with fans as well, who awarded it more than 30,000 likes.