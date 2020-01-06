Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Rocks Bikini Top & Sheer Pants As She Snacks On Doritos

Alexa Collins is sharing her love of Doritos with the world. The bikini model took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal how happy the snack food makes her.

In the photos, Alexa is seen sporting a snakeskin bikini top and a pair of sheer, blue knitted pants that cover up her bikini bottoms. The ensemble flaunted the Florida-based model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

The blond bombshell had her golden locks parted in the center and pulled back behind her head for the photos, which were taken on a boat as she soaked up the Miami sun.

Alexa rocked a full face of makeup for the snaps, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and shimmering glow on her face. She added a light pink lipstick and a bronzed tan to complete the glam beach look.

In the first photo, Alexa looked off the side with a huge smile on her face as she held the open bag of Doritos on her lap. In the second shot, she looks at the camera with the chips pulled in close to her body. She accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the third slide, Alexa is seen laughing and having fun with a bikini-clad gal pal who put her arm around the model. The pair looked to be having a great time as their drinks and food, including the bag of Doritos, can be seen on a table in front of them.

In the caption of the shots, Alexa reveals that if there are Doritos nearby there will always be a smile on her face.

In the background of the photos, a blue sky with white fluffy clouds is visible, as well as a gorgeous ocean scene and the Miami skyline.

Meanwhile, many of Alexa’s over 678,000 followers made short work of showing their support for the post, and flocked to click the like button more than 2,700 times while leaving nearly 60 comments in the first 25 minutes after the upload went live on the platform.

“Who doesn’t love a good Dorito party!” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Doritos are perfect,” another social media user agreed.

“U got me wanting Doritos now,” a third fan stated.

“Yoooooo I hear that babayy….DORITOS UPP!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her Doritos bikini party snaps, Alexa Collins got pulses racing in a white bikini top and tight jeans as she posed on the beach. That photo has grabbed over 19,000 likes and more than 250 comments to date.