‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Attends The Golden Globes With Fiance Randall Emmett, Meets Brad Pitt

Randall Emmett shared a photo of the encounter on Instagram.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a very fancy night out on Sunday at The Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California and throughout the event, the couple shared a number of clips with their fans and followers on Instagram.

In one particular post, shared by the movie producer on January 5, he was seen sandwiched between actor Brad Pitt and his fiancé. In the caption, Emmett said that while his film, The Irishman, didn’t win a Golden Globes Award, he was honored to have been nominated.

Also in his caption, Emmett said he was thrilled to learn that Pitt had seen his movie not once, but three times, and loved it.

While the Vanderpump Rules cast member didn’t share any photo of herself on her own Instagram page, she looked stunning with her hair pulled back and a black dress as she stood beside her soon-to-be husband and Pitt at the star-studded event. Kent was also sporting a choker at the event and wore light makeup to top off the look.

In the hours leading up to Kent and Emmett’s appearance at The Golden Globes, Kent shared a video of her fiancé getting ready for the event and labeled him her “little nominee.” Then, once inside, Kent and Emmett gave their online audiences an inside look at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the awards show was held.

Kent and Emmett began dating in early 2016 and got engaged in September 2018. Now, after Emmett joined the Vanderpump Rules cast in 2019, the couple is preparing to get married in April in Newport Beach, California, in a wedding that will not be aired on the show.

Loading...

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Emmett was not seen at all during past seasons but agreed to join Kent for Season 8, which premieres on Bravo tomorrow night. However, when it comes to their upcoming nuptials, neither Kent nor Emmett had any interest in signing a deal with Bravo to feature their big day on the network. Instead, they’ll be keeping that moment to themselves.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent admitted to Us Weekly magazine in November that she “begged” Emmett to join her on-screen before production began on Season 8 last year.

“She had to do a lot of begging,” Emmett confirmed. “Here’s the thing, for three seasons she asked politely slash begged, and then we got to a point where we decided, she said, ‘Look please, it’ll be a nice thing to show who we really are.'”