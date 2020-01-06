Alessandra Ambrosio Hops On A Bike In A Pink Bikini & Daisy Dukes: ‘Free Ride’

Alessandra slipped into her bikini & short shorts as she hopped on a bike in the Maldives.

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio hopped on a bike in a bikini for a hot new shot posted to social media over the weekend. The gorgeous photo, which was shared by the official account of Alessandra’s swimwear line Gal Floripa on January 6, showed the beauty as she cycled around in the sunshine in nothing but her bikini top and a pair of short shorts.

The sunny shot showed the lingerie model pedaling around a tropical resort as she showed off all her hard work in the gym.

She rocked a baby bink crop-top style bikini top, which was taken from the Gal Floripa collection. The top featured very thin strings that stretched over her shoulders. She flaunted her seriously flat and slim middle as well as her toned arms while resting her hands on the handlebars in front of her.

The flawless model paired the pretty bikini top with a pair of high-waisted shorts, which were light blue denim Daisy Duke-esque bottoms. The high-waisted bottoms highlighted her slim waist even more and revealed her glistening all-over tan.

Alessandra could be seen taking in the sights as she cycled. She looked off to her right, sporting a pair of round shades on her eyes to protect them from the beating sun.

The supermodel accessorized her bikini and shorts combo with several long beaded necklaces that draped around her neck. She wore a brown hat and had her brunette hair away from her face, tied up in a ponytail.

The beauty ditched the shoes and went barefoot on the bike, which also featured a fun brown basket on the front and turquoise accents inside the wheels, as the tropical green foliage surrounded her.

Gal Floripa revealed exactly where the snap was taken, as it tagged Alessandra’s location in the photo. According to the geotag, the model was at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, a very tropical luxury vacation resort,

The account also confirmed in the caption of the photo — which has received hundreds of likes since it was first posted online — that Alessandra sported the Gaya top in the Quartzo Rosa color for her sun-filled bike ride.

As well as her role behind the scenes designing the brand’s bikinis and swimsuits, the beauty regularly hops in front of the camera to serve as a model to showcase the line’s pieces.

Another snap recently posted to Gal Floripa’s social media featured Alessandra showing off a whole lot of skin in another skimpy bikini. That time, she revealed her lower-back tattoo in a revealing red two-piece as she lowered herself down into the ocean water.