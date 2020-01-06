‘Jeopardy!’ Best Of All Time Reveal Winning Strategies On ‘Good Morning America’

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer will face off for bragging rights and $1M dollars.

The three best players of all time from the gameshow Jeopardy! revealed their winning strategies on Good Morning America as they spoke about an upcoming series of episodes that will pit the best of the best of the long-running gameshow against each other.

The Jeopardy! overall winner will score the coveted title of best of all time as well as $1 million. The two runners up will each receive $250,000 to add to their gameshow till.

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer revealed on the morning talk show the different things each did to try and understand the strategies of their fellow opponents. The three Jeopardy! champions will go head-to-head in a series of three episodes which will air beginning Tuesday, January 7.

“Similar to football, you can go back and look at the tape of the other competitors and see what their strengths and weaknesses are,” explained Brad, who has earned $4.69 million when playing Jeopardy! — the highest overall winnings in the show’s history, reported ABC News.

“I’m used to being the fastest person on Jeopardy! and then I play Brad, I play James, or, God forbid, I have to play both at once, and suddenly I’m like, ‘Wait, I feel like a regular person out here,'” Ken stated. During his original stint on the show, Ken broke records with his 74-game winning streak.

James told Good Morning America that he won his $2.4 million in just 32 games by filing away random bits of information. He said he never knows when any small tidbit could be useful.

Brad also revealed, per ABC News, that players cannot study to be on Jeopardy! Preparing for an appearance on the series — hosted by longtime host Alex Trebek — comes by being a naturally curious person about everything and having the mental fortitude to keep the information handy.

All three contestants noted on GMA that the questions will be harder for this competition. Brad stated that the questions have been “stepped up a notch” for the highly anticipated match-up between the three champions.

The men also wore purple ribbons during their morning show appearance in support of Trebek, who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Fans appear to be ready to watch the battle. They took to the comments section of a clip posted to the Jeopardy! Instagram account promoting the challenge to express their excitement for the epic matchup.

The majority of the comments appear to favor James as the ultimate winner of competition, however, Brad and Ken have their supporters as well. Other fans expressed their excitement over the opportunity to watch three superb players battle against one another.

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time begins Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.