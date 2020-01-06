Brazilian Bombshell Gizele Oliveira Enjoys ‘Magical Sunset’ On The Beach In Cheeky, Polkadot Bikini

Gizele Oliviera gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend when she shared a smoking hot new set of snaps that brought some serious heat to her page.

The upload was posted on Sunday and included a total of five photos of the Victoria’s Secret model enjoying a “magical sunset” on the beach in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil. Gizele was seen splashing around in the water as the gorgeous golden sun illuminated the secluded shoreline, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The Brazilian bombshell slayed in the itty-bitty two-piece, which a tag on one of the photos indicated was from Faithfull the Brand. The set was a light yellow color with white polkadots. It popped against the babe’s deep, all-over tan. The tiny top boasted thin shoulder straps that showcased Gizele’s toned arms, as well as a scoop neckline that teased just a glimpse of cleavage for her fans — though that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risqué. The garment featured a daringly high-cut design that highlighted Gizele’s long, sculpted legs, while its cheeky style exposed her peachy derrière almost in its entirety. Its waistband sat high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Gizele kept her beach day look simple, adding only a set of dainty stud earrings for a subtle hint of bling. Her dark tresses were tied in a low bun that was slicked back and soaking wet from her romp around the waves. She also opted to go completely makeup-free, allowing her striking features and stunning natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the lingerie model’s newest social media upload. The post has earned more than 22,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Gizele’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are fantastic,” one person wrote.

“Flawless,” another said.

“Beautiful sunset and you too,” commented a third.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the photos, with many choosing the heart-eyed emoticon.

Gizele has been spoiling her followers with eye-popping photos from her trip home to Brazil. Another recent addition to her pages saw her back on the beach — this time, in a cupped purple bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans were equally as impressed by the look, which they awarded over 42,000 likes.