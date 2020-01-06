‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Naps In White Crop Top Surrounded By Stuffed Animals

Thylane Blondeau snuggled up to some stuffed animals as she took a nap in her most recent Instagram snapshot, which was posted to her account on Sunday.

In the photo, Thylane is seen lying on a couch with gray blankets behind her and stuffed animals surrounding her. She wore a white crop top and a pair of matching sweatpants. The ensemble showcased the young model’s toned arms and trim midsection, and gave fans a peek at her curvy hips as she closed her eyes for a rest.

Thylane, who was dubbed “the most beautiful girl in the world” when she was a child, wore her brown hair parted in the middle and styled in two small buns on the sides of her head. She also rocked a natural makeup look, opting for defined brows, long lashes, a fresh face, pink blush on her cheeks, and bare lips.

The model’s stuffed animal collection appeared to have a Sesame Street theme, as iconic characters from the PBS children’s series such as Burt, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Big Bird can be seen surrounding Thylane. Other stuffed toys — like a giant teddy bear, a flower, and a penguin — are also visible in the photo.

While the model left no caption for what was going on in the photo, it seems that she was simply having a restful and comfortable moment.

Of course, many of Thylane’s over 3.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the cheeky snap, and wasted no time clicking the like button over 98,000 times while leaving more than 240 comments in less than 24 hours after the photo went live on the network.

“I love you so much,” one of the model’s followers gushed in the comments section.

“The cutest picture I’ve ever seen,” another fan remarked.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” a third person wrote.

“Hi Thylane I really adore you so much. I really love your look,” a fourth social media user stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Thylane worked up her fans just a few weeks prior to her stuffed animal photo when she posed in nothing but a white Calvin Klein sports bra for a mirror selfie.

The brunette beauty added layered necklaces and gave some serious side-eye in the snap as she also showcased her ample bust as well as some tattoos on her arms.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Thylane Blondeau’s fans, earning over 212,000 likes and more than 650 comments for the model to date.