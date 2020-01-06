‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Stuns Instagram Followers In Sports Bra And Leggings

"New Year, Do You!" her caption read.

Hunter McGrady, a model known for flaunting her bodacious curves, showed off her voluptuous figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, Hunter rocked a navy blue sports bra that featured crisscrossed straps at the back. She paired it with matching high waisted leggings that also included the strappy detail seen on the sports bra.

The photo was taken from behind which gave her followers a great view of her ample derriere. Hunter wore her blond hair up in a half ponytail which allowed the rest of her locks to cascade freely past her shoulders. She also sent a coy look over her shoulder which only amplified the allure of the stunning photograph.

In the caption, the blond beauty revealed that her activewear was from her January subscription box from Fabletics. While Hunter didn’t reveal the names of the items she wore, a glance at the brand’s website revealed that she was photographed in the brand’s “Kessler Medium-Impact Sports Bra” and leggings.

With her caption, Hunter also asked her fans about their New Year’s resolutions and shared that she’s a fan of creating mood boards and writing down her goals. She later encouraged her over 500,000 followers to manifest their aspirations this year.

As of this writing, the Instagram post has racked up over 20,000 likes and close to 250 comments.

In the comments section, some of Hunter’s fans shared their resolutions for 2020.

“I’m trying to meal prep more in 2020 and do less buying out. Also, continue doing good with less anxiety and good mental health in 2020,” one person wrote.

But several others used the post to compliment her physical attractiveness.

“Be still my beating heart,” another admirer wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“Those curves” a third added.

“You look amazing and beautiful,” a fourth gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Hunter has shown off her figure while wearing athleisure wear in photos on her Instagram page. In a previous snapshot, she rocked another workout ensemble from Fabletics but on that occasion, she sported a different pair of navy blue leggings and what appeared to be a bright green sports bra under a loose-fitting grey tank top. In the caption, she revealed that she was wearing the brand’s “Trinity High Waisted Leggings” and said they were “dreamy” to work out in.

The post has been liked over 12,000 times since it was uploaded on November 20.