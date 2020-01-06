Instagram Hottie Lyna Perez Sizzles In A Blue Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun

Lyna Perez sizzled in the sun wearing a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram update, which was shared to her feed on Sunday.

In the sexy video, Lyna is seen soaking up the sun by the pool as she rocked the blue bikini. The brunette bombshell flaunted her toned arms, curvy hips, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and long, lean legs in the tiny two-piece.

The model also served up some stunning looks as she showcased an array of poses in the clip. Lyna is seen tugging at her bikini, flipping her hair around, and dipping her feet into the pool as she promoted Bang Energy drinks.

Lyna accessorized her bikini look with some dangling earrings and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders in the post.

The fan favorite Instagram model also opted for a full face of makeup in the video, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She added to the application with some pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the video, a gorgeous mansion and large sculptures can be seen. A blue sky with thin white clouds and some green foliage is also visible behind the model.

In the caption, Lyna tells her fans that days spent by the pool with her are as fun as the look, and teases that they should join her in the future.

Meanwhile, many of Lyna’s over 4.4 million follower fell in love with the clip, watching the video more than 175,000 times and leaving over 1,200 comments within the first 24 hours after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Wow you beautiful baby,” one of Lyna’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I love you beautiful queen. Only you make my whole being tremble to see you,” another admirer wrote.

Loading...

“Omg anything with you would be fun,” a third person remarked.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth social media user commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her racy blue bikini video was posted, the model slayed in a skimpy pink polka-dot bikini, which left little to the imagination.

That photo was also a huge hit among Lyna Perez’s fans, and has racked up over 139,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments to date for the brunette beauty.