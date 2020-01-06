Ariel Winter Stuns In Eye-Popping Lime Green Dress With Sexy Thigh-High Slit At Golden Globes After Party

Ariel Winter was among the sea of famous faces in attendance of the Warner Bros. and InStyle Golden Globes After Party last night, and looked nothing short of stunning, as usual.

As noted by The Daily Mail, the Modern Family star was dressed to impress for the late-night event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday in a stunning gown that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The floor-length number boasted a bold lime green color that alone was enough to ensure that all eyes were on her — though that was just the beginning of the babe’s eye-popping display.

Ariel wowed in the sequined number that flattered her figure in all of the right ways, and clung tight to her voluptuous assets while also defining her killer curves. It boasted a halter neckline and one-shoulder style that allowed her to showcase one of her toned arms, while the other was covered completely by a full-length sleeve with a dramatic square shoulder. Its open back design was also of note, as it allowed Ariel to flaunt even more of her impressive form.

Upping the ante of her look was a sexy side slit that started high up on her upper thigh. The daring cut spanned the entire length of the dress, showcasing one of Ariel’s bare, sculpted legs in its entirety. The cut also revealed the stunner’s footwear for the evening — a pair of trendy PVC heels with a pointed toe.

Ariel carried her belongings for the evening in a small clutch purse in the same neon green color. She wore a pair of dangling hoop earrings with diamond tassels, as well as a delicate ring for just the right amount of bling.

The star’s black tresses were worn down in a volumized side part and cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, Ariel rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy peachy lip, dusting of blush, and highlighter that shimmered underneath the camera’s flash. She also wore light brown eye shadow and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing brown eye pop.

Loading...

While Ariel has certainly proved that she she know how to work a red carpet, the sitcom actress often wows her fans with her day-to-day looks as well. Over the weekend, she took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos that saw her sporting a low-cut black crop top and tight jeans — and ensemble she said she “felt cute” in. Fans seemed to agree, as they awarded the set of snaps over 383,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments.