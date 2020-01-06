Kate Beckinsale Sizzles In A Stunning White Gown With Plunging Neckline

Actress Kate Beckinsale was one of the many Hollywood figures who attended the recent Golden Globes awards show, and the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share a few shots of her look for the evening. The snaps Kate shared were from when she walked the red carpet at the post-party event hosted by InStyle and Warner Bros.

Kate’s 3.8 million Instagram followers were thrilled by the triple update in which she flaunted the dress from various angles. In the first snap, she posed on the carpet in front of a backdrop covered in logos. The brunette beauty had on a white Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline that dipped almost all the way to her belly button. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of dangling statement earrings and some silver rings. She allowed the stunning neckline of the gown to speak for itself.

The gown had long sleeves with billowing openings at the cuff, and there was an embellished silver panel and belted detail at the waist. The gown was form-fitting until Kate’s knees, where it flared out slightly in a mermaid fit.

In the second shot, she showed off her beauty look for the evening. The stunner had her brunette locks down in a sleek, straight style. She parted her hair in the middle and tossed on a headband, adding some volume behind the headband to elevate the look. Her lips had a soft pink hue on them, and she did her eye makeup in subtle shades of brown for a soft smoky eye that accentuated her natural beauty.

For the third and final snap, Kate flashed a huge grin and posed with one hand by her side and the other on her hip. Her dark nails popped against the crisp white of her gown, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the ensemble. In addition to tagging the designer of the dress in the picture, Kate made sure to tag all the other members of her glam squad that were responsible for the look.

The actress’s followers couldn’t get enough of the look, and the post received over 16,200 likes within just 20 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the red carpet ensemble.

“What an absolute stunner you are,” one fan said.

“Are you even real??? My God that face just WOW,” another follower exclaimed.

“You literally slay everything. Stunning!” another fan added.

Yet another fan loved the look and simply said “you look incredible.”

The British babe isn’t afraid to show off her body or her personality on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she showcased her toned physique in tight workout gear. She entertained her fans by pairing the sizzling snap with a humorous caption that showcased her cheeky sense of humor.