Brad Pitt Reveals Why He Couldn’t Bring A Date To The Golden Globes

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star says it would have been awkward to bring his mom to the awards ceremony.

Brad Pitt says he had a good reason for not bringing a date to the Golden Globe Awards. During his Best Supporting Actor acceptance speech at the 77th annual gala, the 56-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star revealed why he decided not to bring his mom as his plus-one to the high-profile Hollywood awards show.

In his speech, Brad said that while he almost brought his mom, Jane Pitt, along with him to the awards ceremony, he felt that gossip tabloids would make a story out of it.

“I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” Pitt joked, as the camera panned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. “It’d just be awkward.”

Of course, it’s no secret that Pitt could have had his pick of dates if he didn’t want to start a tabloid frenzy. In the comments section to a photo of the star holding his Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, fans raved about the ageless Hollywood hunk.

“The King of Hollywood!” one fan wrote of Brad. “He is so talented, polite, humble, charming and soooo good looking. And he ages so beautifully and gracefully. What a man!”

“I kept saying the best part about the movie was looking at you,” another fan added. “You’re the best, and a real treat from Fight Club ’til now and beyond.”

And another fan chimed in with, “I’m available.”

It’s not a total surprise that Pitt opted to go solo to this year’s Golden Globes. Ever since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, any time Brad is seen talking to a woman, it immediately fuels romance rumors. Pitt has been “linked” with actress Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development), jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa, and even MIT professor Neri Oxman in recent years, Refinery 29 notes.

While Pitt — whose exes Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow were both in attendance at this year’s Golden Globes — didn’t have a date to thank during his Best Supporting Actor speech, he did give a sweet shout-out to his bromance partner, Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he co-starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In his speech, Pitt called DiCaprio an “all-star” and a “gent,” and noted that he would have definitely “shared the raft” with him. Pitt’s raft-sharing joke was a cheeky reference to DiCaprio’s role in the 1997 movie Titanic alongside Kate Winslet’s Rose, who let his character drown.

You can see Brad Pitt’s complete Golden Globes speech below.