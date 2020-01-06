Nicole Scherzinger Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Boyfriend At The Golden Globes In One-Shouldered Gown

It has been rumored for some time but Nicole Scherzinger has confirmed her relationship with Scottish Rugby player Thom Evans by taking him to the Golden Globes.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper stunned in a one-shouldered light pink gown that fell to the floor and looked elegant on the star. In a head to toe image shared on the Daily Mail, her shoes were not visible underneath the dress. She sported dangling silver earrings and applied a bold red lip. Scherzinger continued to accessorize herself with rings and bracelets but didn’t opt for any necklaces. She wore her long brunette hair up and looked nothing short of incredible. Evans looked very smart next to his new girlfriend in a suit with a bow tie.

For Scherzinger’s latest Instagram post, the pair posed on the carpet together. Evans wrapped his arm around the Pussycat Doll while placing his other hand in his pocket. Scherzinger looked directly at the camera lens with a smile on her face. She appeared to be happy at the event and showing off her new man.

The “Baby Love” songstress geo-tagged the post with The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where the ceremony took place. She left her upload with a caption but that didn’t seem to both her 4.2 million followers.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 178,000 likes and over 1,480 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“You both look stunning,” one user wrote.

“Perfect! I’m so happy for you Queen Scherzy!” another shared, adding multiple love heart emoji.

“I’m soo happy for you Nic! Aww you two look gorgeous!” a third follower remarked.

“QUEEN OF THE DOLLS,” a fourth fan commented passionately in capital letters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scherzinger and Evans first met when on The X Factor: Celebrity last year. Evans competed in the competition as a member of the group Try Star.

The rumors of them dating started when publications like the Daily Mail started reporting that they were spotted at the same night clubs together. It was said that they were secretly having dates when the cameras weren’t there and that they had great chemistry.

Over the years, Scherzinger has had a number of high-profile relationships. According to Ranker, the “Right There” hitmaker met Formula One race driver Lewis Hamilton in 2007 and started dating him shortly after. Their on-and-off romance lasted for many years but came to an end in 2015.

Scherzinger has yet to marry. However, she was engaged to 311 lead singer Nick Hexum, who she met in 2000. The duo never sealed the deal and split in 2004.