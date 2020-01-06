Lindsey Pelas Unzips Red Bathing Suit To Flaunt Enviable Curves, Says She’s A ‘Different Breed’

Lindsey Pelas let it all hang out in a skimpy red bathing suit for her most recent Instagram video, which she posted to her account on Sunday.

In the racy clip, Lindsey is seen rocking the skintight bathing suit as she struck multiple different poses for the camera. At one point the blond bombshell even unzipped the suit to flash her massive cleavage.

Lindsey’s sexy swimwear also put her toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display. She wore her golden locks styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back and over her shoulder, and covered the top of her head with a blue baseball cap that she wore backwards.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks. Lindsey rocked defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner in the clip. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, pink gloss on her plump lips, and a bronzed tan to finish off the glam look.

In the caption of the post, Lindsey reveals that southern women like herself are a “different breed.” The model, who hails from Louisiana, seemed to delight many of her more than 9 million followers with the video. The video has now been watched more than 159,000 times and gained over 670 comments in less than 24 hours after the post was published to her account.

“My god you do make my heart race your beautiful,” one of Lindsey’s followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You are the dawn of my mornings every day. I love you,” another adoring fan stated.

Loading...

“Lindsey, you are my dream of the perfect woman,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“There is something special about a southern woman that’s for sure! Lindsey, you’re the best. I can’t wait to see all of your new photos in the new year. Thanks for being awesome!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey is known for her racy photos as she often showcases her voluptuous figure online. Just days before her unzipped bathing suit video, the model shared a stunning selfie that featured her in a plunging sparkle jumpsuit as she prepared to ring in the new year.

Lindsey Pelas’ fans also appeared to be impressed with that snap, as they have clicked the like button more than 146,000 times, while leaving over 1,600 comments on the post to date.