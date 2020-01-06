Christie Brinkley, 65, Wows In A Strapless Swimsuit At The Beach

Christie Brinkley seriously stunned in a new Boomerang video she shared with her Instagram fans over the weekend as she raised a bottle of prosecco in the air during a trip to the beach. The supermodel put her flawless body on display once again in the new clip, which showed her as she rocked a glamorous strapless swimsuit on the sand while looking years younger than her actual age of 65-years-old.
Posted on January 5, Christie could be seen as she raised the prosecco bottle with a gold drinking spout attached to the top as she smiled for the camera and placed her right hand on her hip.
The supermodel’s super fit and toned body was on full display as she wowed in a purple strapless swimsuit that perfectly showed off her world famous model body. She also proudly flaunted her super slim torso in the skintight swimwear look, as well as her toned bare arms.
The one-piece showed off plenty of skin on her décolletage and featured a vertical cut-out on her chest to reveal just a little more skin. The swimsuit also appeared to have a high-cut bottom to make her legs look even longer and flash just a little of her toned pins to the camera.
The mom of three showed off her impressive all-over tan in the colorful swimsuit look and let her long blond hair flow down over her shoulder as she flashed a big smile to the camera.
I hope you’ll tune in to @qvc this Wednesday to take advantage of their special offers on my delicious @bellissimaprosecco all 3 expressions are made with #organic grapes. And we have restocked our popular one and only #zerosugarprosecco so be sure to get in on the excitement!
The star also revealed her undeniable natural beauty in the upload, as she wore little to no makeup and appeared to keep her face pretty bare and free of heavy cosmetics.
Christie hit a long, sandy beach for the clip, as the stunning coast at sunset could be seen in the distance.
In the caption, the star – who recently showed off her gray roots in a bikini snap – urged fans to tune in to an upcoming show on QVC where she’d be selling her Bellissima brand prosecco.
I was scheduled for color before I left NYC 3 weeks ago but decided I would go easy on my hair and just do it when I got home … as a result I have gone back to my roots …and boy was I was ever surprised to see my “nature’s highlights” are more silver than gold ! Sooo what do you think ? Embrace the silver ? or go for the gold? I have to decide because Wednesday I’ll be on @qvc with my @bellissimaprosecco and I’m excited to say I’m bringing all 3 of my delicious wines to you plus my #bambinis and #goldensippers All at special prices #werethegrapest #organicgrapes ????#fromshellstosales lol! #haircolor #hair #specialdeals
The upload has been viewed more than 78,000 times since she uploaded it to her account and received plenty of comments from very impressed fans.
“Beautiful girl,” one fan said of Christie.
A second described the supermodel as being “ageless & beautiful.”
I think one of the best ways to start off the new year ( besides a good snorkel adventure ) is with some self care – one of my favorite ways to treat myself and those I love is with an Ultherapy® consultation! I recommend Ultherapy to all my girlfriends and encourage them to go in for consultations. I know firsthand how well it works to boost collagen and elastin for natural-looking results. What better way to jump start your post-holiday energy and start feeling like a new you than with some Ultherapy®?! ???? #ChristieLovesUltherapy
Another joked that lifting the bottle up and down was like a work out, as they wrote, “So that is how you keep your arms so amazingly toned!!!! Good to know…”
She didn’t reveal exactly where the video was taken in the caption or tags. However, Christie has been spending some time with her family, including her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in tropical Turks and Caicos recently and even shared several underwater bikini snaps from a snorkeling session last week.
