Christie Brinkley, 65, Wows In A Strapless Swimsuit At The Beach

Christie wowed as she popped out the prosecco at the beach.

Christie Brinkley seriously stunned in a new Boomerang video she shared with her Instagram fans over the weekend as she raised a bottle of prosecco in the air during a trip to the beach. The supermodel put her flawless body on display once again in the new clip, which showed her as she rocked a glamorous strapless swimsuit on the sand while looking years younger than her actual age of 65-years-old.

Posted on January 5, Christie could be seen as she raised the prosecco bottle with a gold drinking spout attached to the top as she smiled for the camera and placed her right hand on her hip.

The supermodel’s super fit and toned body was on full display as she wowed in a purple strapless swimsuit that perfectly showed off her world famous model body. She also proudly flaunted her super slim torso in the skintight swimwear look, as well as her toned bare arms.

The one-piece showed off plenty of skin on her décolletage and featured a vertical cut-out on her chest to reveal just a little more skin. The swimsuit also appeared to have a high-cut bottom to make her legs look even longer and flash just a little of her toned pins to the camera.

The mom of three showed off her impressive all-over tan in the colorful swimsuit look and let her long blond hair flow down over her shoulder as she flashed a big smile to the camera.

The star also revealed her undeniable natural beauty in the upload, as she wore little to no makeup and appeared to keep her face pretty bare and free of heavy cosmetics.

Christie hit a long, sandy beach for the clip, as the stunning coast at sunset could be seen in the distance.

In the caption, the star – who recently showed off her gray roots in a bikini snap – urged fans to tune in to an upcoming show on QVC where she’d be selling her Bellissima brand prosecco.

The upload has been viewed more than 78,000 times since she uploaded it to her account and received plenty of comments from very impressed fans.

“Beautiful girl,” one fan said of Christie.

A second described the supermodel as being “ageless & beautiful.”

Another joked that lifting the bottle up and down was like a work out, as they wrote, “So that is how you keep your arms so amazingly toned!!!! Good to know…”

She didn’t reveal exactly where the video was taken in the caption or tags. However, Christie has been spending some time with her family, including her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in tropical Turks and Caicos recently and even shared several underwater bikini snaps from a snorkeling session last week.