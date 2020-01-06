Candice Swanepoel Slays In T-Shirt And Nothing Else On The Back Of A Motorcycle

South African stunner and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel has been keeping her 13.9 million Instagram followers tantalized with her sexy updates from a recent trip to Jamaica.

In her latest sizzling Instagram update, Candice shared a stunning pose that showcased her adventurous spirit. In the picture, the blond bombshell sat on top of a small motorcycle with a yellow body. A straw-roofed hut was visible in the background behind her, as were several lush green trees. Candice rocked a baggy tie-dyed t-shirt that obscured her toned physique, but the t-shirt only came to her hips. Underneath, Candice appeared to be wearing no pants at all. The blond beauty likely had on a pair of minuscule bikini bottoms, but nothing was visible in the snap.

She tossed her head back in the picture, allowing her blond locks to tumble down, and placed one hand on the motorcycle while the other extended into the air behind her. She looked stunning and carefree in the snap, and kept her accessories very simple, with just an anklet visible on one foot.

In the caption of the post, Candice gave her eager Instagram followers a bit of context for the smoking hot snap. She confessed that she has always loved Jamaica, and how the destination made her a bit nostalgic for the places where she grew up. She raved about her recent trip to Jamaica and how much she enjoyed it before wrapping up by simply wishing her fans a happy new year.

Candice’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling vacation snap. The post received over 168,600 likes within just 10 hours, including a like from the Instagram page of Candice’s own swimwear brand, Tropic of C.

Many of the blond bombshell’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling snap, or on the open and honest caption she accompanied it with.

“Love this pic so carefree YOLO. happy new year!” one fan commented.

Loading...

“Love your vibe. My biggest inspo,” another fan added.

One follower said “sounds like a beautiful experience! Happy 2020 Candice! All the best!!” followed by a string of emoji.

Yet another fan was captivated by Candice’s toned legs on display in the shot, and commented “I need to climb those legs.”

Candice appears to have had some company on her recent trip to Jamaica. Shortly before sharing her motorcycle picture, the blond beauty shared a smoking hot snap in which she posed alongside fellow model Doutzen Kroes, as The Inquisitr reported. The beauties looked gorgeous in the shot and flaunted their toned figures in scandalous bikini tops and short bottoms.