Latina Hottie Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Cleavage In New Instagram Snapshot

Miami model Yaslen Clemente shared yet another tantalizing post with her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday, January 5.

The stunner put her massive cleavage on display in a white-and-orange triangle bikini top that was covered with silver studs. Although a little small, the stretchy fabric was enough to cover Yaslen’s boobs, while the thick straps were wrapped behind her neck and back to provide support for her voluptuous chest.

The fitness model’s hair was styled straight, which she parted to the left side of her face with some of the tresses falling artfully over one eyebrow. Yaslen sported a fresh makeup look that consisted of dramatic falsies, light brown eye shadow, freshly groomed eyebrows, a light dusting of pink blusher, highlighter, and lipgloss. She did not wear any accessories for this look.

The 22-year-old model looked straight into the camera, lips parted slightly to give a sensual look. Tables and chairs were visible behind Yaslen. It appeared like she posed in front of a window that had good lighting to take the selfie.

In her caption, she greeted her fans a good day, followed by a red heart emoji. Yaslen’s fans were happy to see her latest share with more than 40,000 likes and nearly 500 comments. Admirers of the Bang Energy elite model left thoughtful messages in the comments section of the post, while others let their heart-eyes and fire emoji do the talking.

“That glowing skin,” a friend complimented Yaslen.

“Happy first Sunday of this year gorgeous! You’re an angel,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Don’t want to sound sexist or disrespectful but wow your chest looks mighty fine!” gushed a fan.

“In a closeup photo shot honey you look gorgeous! What do your sisters look like?” added another follower.

Just a day ago, the blond stunner could be seen rocking a fuchsia swimsuit that had allowed her to show off her toned figure. The bikini top looked tiny that it could barely contain the model’s perky breast. The high-cut bikini bottoms also enabled the model to flaunt her well-toned legs and rock-hard abs.

Yesterday’s share was loved by many of Yaslen’s followers that it garnered a lot of positive feedback in the comments section written in both English and Spanish. According to the report, Yaslen’s fellow influencers, models, and friends also liked and dropped praises and support on the snap. These included Luz Elena Echeverria, Natalia Garibotto, Mary Bellavita, among others.