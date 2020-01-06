Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Killer Curves In Cupped Pink Dress That Fits Like A Glove

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

On Monday, the Australian bombshell wowed her 731,000 followers with yet another eye-popping photo that brought some serious heat to her page. In the dimly lit snap, the 19-year-old was seen sitting on top of a white leather chair at the bar of her kitchen. She propped her elbow up on the counter top behind her and swiveled around to face the camera — though it didn’t exactly seem that she was ready for her photo to be taken.

Despite flashing a gorgeous smile, the babe reached her hand out toward the lens in an attempted effort to stop the moment from being captured. To the delight of her fans, however, Tarsha failed at her mission, and was instead able to show off her stunning Oh Polly ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Tarsha sizzled in the light pink dress from the Australian-based fashion retailer that was covered in gold sparkles that shimmered underneath the camera’s flash. The piece boasted a daringly low-cut neckline and ruched, underwire cups that flashed an ample amount of cleavage, making for quite a busty display.

Meanwhile, its daringly short length upped the ante of her outfit even more. The piece just barely grazed the Aussie hottie’s upper thighs and nearly risked revealing a bit too much to the camera. Fortunately, the model positioned her legs appropriately as the photo was snapped, avoiding the potential wardrobe malfunction.

Also of note was the garment’s curve-hugging nature that clung tight to Tarsha’s hourglass figure in all of the right ways, accentuating her peachy derriere and trim waist.

The model kept her look simple and opted not to add any accessories, allowing her killer curves to take center stage. She wore her long tresses down in waves that were perfectly parted in the middle, and rocked a full face of makeup consisting of a glossy lip, highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the stunner’s latest social media share with love. It has earned over 16,000 likes after just two hours of going live to that platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s jaw-dropping display.

“Most beautiful girl ever,” one person wrote.

Another said that they were “obsessed.”

Are you kidding meeee you’re perfection,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most revealing look that Tarsha has rocked on her Instagram page. Over the weekend, the babe showed even more skin when she shared another steamy shot that saw her rocking a tiny leopard-print bikini on the beach. Fans went wild for this look as well, which has racked up more than 43,000 likes.