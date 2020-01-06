Buxom Bombshell Demi Rose Goes Topless In Smoking Hot Instagram Update

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose stunned her 11.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double update in which she rocked a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and nothing else. The brunette beauty took the pictures in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, as her geotag specified.

In the first snap of the update, Demi stood in a body of water with what appeared to be a cave behind her. The water surrounding her was a stunning shade of blue, and the rock formation had a hint of green, giving the background a vibrant feel. In the middle of it all stood Demi, with her hourglass physique on full display.

Demi rocked a pair of barely-there blue bikini bottoms. The bottoms stretched high over the hips and tied on the sides, emphasizing her voluptuous curves, and dipped low in the front, showing off some major skin. She opted not to wear a bikini top for the shot, instead just covering her ample assets with one hand to keep things a little less scandalous. The other arm hung by her side, and she gazed down, looking stunning. She kept the outfit minimal, adding a few rings to accessorize and nothing else.

Demi’s long brunette locks were down in beachy waves, and she rocked makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. A soft pink shade graced her lips, and she added a healthy dose of highlighter to illuminate her face. The result gave her a major mermaid vibe.

In the second snap, Demi treated her followers to a view from another angle that was equally sizzling. She perched on a worn wooden path that overlooked the water and cave, and turned her back to the camera. The view from behind showcased that her bikini bottoms were a thong style, and her curvaceous derriere was visible in the snap. Her brunette locks trailed down her back, nearly reaching her waist, and she positioned her arm so that a hint of sideboob was visible.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snaps, and the post received over 694,700 likes within just 12 hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the scandalous shots.

“Wow. Just wow,” one fan commented.

“Love your hair!” another fan said.

One fan agreed that the combination of her styling and background gave the look a certain feel and said, “Mermaid vibes.”

Whether she’s going topless or rocking a skimpy bikini top, Demi is constantly flaunting her hourglass physique for her eager Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the British babe rocked a skimpy crocheted bikini for another double Instagram update. In those snaps, also taken in Mexico, she laid out on the sand and flaunted her voluptuous body for the camera.