‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think The Octopus Could Be A Pussycat Doll

The British edition of The Masked Singer has viewers trying to figure out who is underneath those crazy costumes. Fans of the show have been taking to social media with well thought-out guesses and sharing who they think are singing behind the masks.

Last night, one of the contestants sang in a huge multicolored Octopus costume. They appear to be female with an ethereal voice. For their debut performance, they sang “Part of Your World” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid. While they were singing, Rita Ora, one of the panelists, complimented them by saying they could sing well. Jonathon Ross, another celebrity on the panel, believed it sounded like someone with a British accent.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to think it could be a female pop star who was part of a girl group.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“#MaskedSinger #Octopus is trained, I think someone who’s been in stage shows, American living in the UK.. Ashley Roberts?” one user wrote.

“The Octopus has got to be Ashley Roberts! #MaskedSinger @MaskedSingerUK,” another shared.

“Octopus = Ashley Roberts? She did Waitress on the West End and ‘leggy’ could refer to her dance skills. #MaskedSinger,” a third account tweeted.

“Octopus is Ashley Roberts I think. Lifts weights, has a high cute speaking voice, is leggy, and sings #TheMaskedSingerUK,” a fourth user remarked.

Ashley Roberts rose to fame as a member of the hugely successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls in the mid-2000s. Since the group, the entertainer has gone on to star in the West End show Waitress and become a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, per You.

The Pussycat Dolls were notoriously known for Nicole Scherzinger being the lead singer. Later this year, the group will embark on their first tour in over a decade. Roberts might be using The Masked Singer as a way to show off the vocals some viewers may have never heard from her before ahead of the arena dates.

Loading...

After the performance, she ended up becoming one of the top trending topics on Twitter, proving to be a popular guess among those watching the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the contestant in the Pharaoh costume was voted out last night, meaning Octopus is still in the competition. Under the mask was former Home Secretary of the British Parliament, Alan Johnson.

Those wanting to find out if Roberts is really singing under the costume will have to continue watching the show.