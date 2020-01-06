Candice Swanepoel & Doutzen Kroes Wow In Tiny String Bikinis In Jamaica

The Victoria's Secret Angels showed some serious skin in their revealing bikinis in Jamaica.

Candice Swanepoel showed off some skin alongside her fellow supermodel Doutzen Kroes. In a seriously sizzling new shot shared to her Instagram account on January 5, the current Victoria’s Secret Angel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel — who hung up her wings in 2014 — showed off a whole lot of skin as they stripped down to their skimpy swimwear during a tropical trip to Jamaica together.

In the black-and-white photo, Candice posed side-on to the camera in the tiniest triangle bikini that didn’t leave very much to the imagination. The skimpy string look barely covered her chest as she rested her arm on Doutzen’s shoulder and ran her fingers through her long blond hair.

The beauty gave the camera some serious side eye as she put her head down and turned it to her right, while she covered up her bikini bottoms slightly with a see-through crocheted skirt that sat around her waist.

Candice went barefoot and stood on one foot with her left foot resting on her right.

As for Doutzen, she was just as sizzling as her fellow supermodel in her own bikini look.

The Dutch beauty showed a whole lot of skin of her own as she slipped into a black string bikini that tied around her neck and her back to create a halterneck design that plunged pretty low on her chest. She also covered up her bikini bottoms and opted for a pair of baggy patterned shorts.

Doutzen kept her hair up and away from her face as she soaked up the sun alongside the Brazilian beauty. She had her hair wrapped up in a headscarf while she gave the camera a very sultry look.

She went barefoot too and adopted the same pose as her close friend by resting her foot on her ankle. Her adorable 5-year-old daughter Myllena could also be seen in the shot.

The scorching new photo has received more than 172,000 likes from Candice’s 13.9 million followers as well as hundreds of comments.

“Soooo pretty,” one fan wrote with a 100 and an eye heart emoji.

Another called the genetically blessed twosome “2 of my favorite angels.”

“Soooo beautiful,” a third comment read.

In the caption, Candice jokingly referred to Doutzen has being her “wife” and also tagged photographer Jerome Duran in her post.

This isn’t the first look at the two Victoria’s Secret models in their bikinis that social media users have been treated to recently, though.

As The Inquisitr reported late last month, the twosome flashed the skin in thong bikinis in another jaw dropping photo posted to social media. That time, the friends posed with their derrieres toward the camera as they stood in front of a wall of green foliage.