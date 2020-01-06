Israeli Fitness Model Avital Cohen Parades Cleavage In Tiny Orange Bikini

Avital Cohen didn’t hold back in her latest Instagram share. The stunner showed off her amazing figure in a bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Israeli fitness model took to the social media platform to share an NSFW photo of herself. Avital looked smoking hot in an orange bikini that barely held her assets in place. In fact, the brunette bombshell nearly busted out from the confines of the tiny scrap of material.

The bikini itself was exquisite with its knotted strap detail and string bikini band. The frill beneath each breast also provided a rather quaint feminine touch. But there was nothing demure or subtle about this swimsuit. Avital was practically on fire as she proudly paraded her ample cleavage on Instagram by removing her cover-up in the same amber tone.

Although the bikini bottoms cannot be seen in the pic, Avital’s fans had a decent view of her torso. The Israeli beauty boasts killer abs that are a testament to the time she puts in at the gym.

Avital styled her hair in a fashionable side part. She then allowed her brown tresses to fall in soft waves down her back and shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup, opting for a bold brow, coats of mascara, and a nude-colored lipstick. The influencer accessorized with a simple glittery chain around her neck.

Avital boasts an incredible following of 1.7 million people on Instagram alone. In her caption, she mentioned that a woman’s beauty is not only reflected in her outward appearance, but true beauty comes from within. Her fans resonated with her snap and rewarded the pic with more than 48,000 likes and plenty of comments. They were vocal in their praise of the 24-year-old stunner.

“Wow you look absolutely amazing,” a follower told Avital. The same sentiment was echoed by hundreds of Avital’s fans who also posted heart, fire, and other emoji in the comments section.

Another fan seemed to question Avital’s comment. He felt that Avital was pretty on the outside too and opined, “You sure look beautiful on the outside, one of the nicest looking girls I’ve ever seen. I love your photo.”

And while Avital doesn’t think that beauty should only be an outward appearance thing, it seems as if her followers could not look past her obvious good looks. One fan put his thoughts in words and said, “I never thought that a woman could be so beautiful.”