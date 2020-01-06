Hope Peel Puts Incredible Figure On Display In Sexy Red Bikini

Model Hope Beel gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest Instagram share. The beauty sizzled in a red bikini that put all of her curves on display.

Hope’s update consisted of two photos that showed her standing outside on what appeared to be a deck. The geotag noted that she happened to be in Tulum, Mexico at the time the pictures were taken.

The stunner’s bikini was a cute number with a top that featured three snaps down the front and a small tie at the bottom between her breasts. The top also had a sexy cutout, drawing the eye to her voluptuous chest. To add a bit of sex appeal, the top two snaps were undone, calling even more attention to her cleavage. The cheeky bottoms were a classic bikini style with straps that rose high on her hips.

The fist picture captured Hope from the front, showing her body from the top of her thighs up. The snap was fairly close-up, giving her fans a nice look at her chiseled abs. She struck a pose, showing off her curvy hips. The model stood with her hands in her hair as she gave the camera a serious look.

The second snap showed Hope from the side, giving her followers a good view of her perky derrière and her slender waist. She had one hand up to her cheek as she looked back at the camera.

Hope wore her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup was light and included smoky eyeshadow, mascara and a touch of blush on her cheeks. She wore a matte red color on her lips. To add some bling to the outfit, she accessorized with three gold pendant necklaces.

The beauty left a positive message in a rather lengthy caption that spoke about her fitness goals for 2020. She also mentioned that she went through a rough patch after her mother died where she wasn’t making healthy choices.

Some of her followers offered their condolences, while others pointed out that she looked fabulous in the red two-piece.

Loading...

“Stay strong Hope!” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for your loss! However, through adversity and stress you’ll come out a stronger person from it! ” said a second follower.

“Sorry for ur loss. U looking gorgeous,” a third admirer chimed in.

Hope appears to have the right mindset to get the new year off to a great start. Last week, she showcased her curves in a sparkly, sequined dress as she celebrated the holiday.