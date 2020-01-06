‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think That The Monster Could Be A Grammy Award Winner

The Masked Singer debuted its first season in the U.K. over the weekend and became the highest-rated show on any channel. The public is enjoying the show and has been trying to guess who the celebrities are singing under the masks.

Last night, one of the contestants sang in a huge blue Monster costume with trumpets on their head. They appear to be male with a fairly uncommon voice. For their debut performance, they sang Pharrell Williams’ chart-topping single, “Happy.” While they were singing, Rita Ora, one of the panelists, was listening carefully to the voice, trying to figure out who it was. Mid-performance, she shouted that she knew who it was and wrote it down.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to be pretty sure that it’s a certain music artist who has achieved global success from the clues.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“Gnarls Barkley’s first album was St. Elsewhere — the words “elsewhere” appeared on the map in the VT. He said his idol is Tony Hadley, Cee-Lo’s alter ego is the gold man below. Cee-Lo Green is Monster 100% #TheMaskedSingerUK,” one user wrote.

“The monster is Cee-Lo Green singing with an English accent. I’ll put money on it! #TheMaskedSingerUK,” another shared.

“I’m pretty sure Monster is actually Cee-Lo Green — very distinctive voice — but was doing falsetto for that song #TheMaskedSingerUK,” a third account remarked.

“There’s no reality in which Monster is not Cee-Lo Green. #TheMaskedSingerUK,” a fourth user tweeted.

Cee-Lo Green rose to fame as the lead singer of American duo Gnarls Barkly. Their debut single, “Crazy,” was a worldwide success and topped the charts in the U.K. for nine weeks, per The Official Charts. As a solo artist, Green enjoyed a lot of success in the U.K. with his 2010 album, The Lady Killer, which included one of his most well-known songs to date, “Forget You.” The track became another chart-topper for him, proving he can dominate the charts on his own as well. According to The Official Charts, the album peaked within the top three and spent 69 weeks in the top 100.

Over the years, he has earned himself five Grammy Awards.

After the performance, Green ended up becoming one of the top trending topics on Twitter, proving to be a popular guess among viewers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the contestant in the Pharaoh costume was voted out last night. Under the mask was former Home Secretary of the British Parliament, Alan Johnson.

It seems viewers will have to wait and see who Monster really is in a future episode.