The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger & Laura Dern took the top acting awards of the night.

Brad Pitt, winner of Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
The 77th AnnualGolden Globe Awards continued its tradition of being one of the most unpredictable awards shows of the season. Beginning with biting commentary from host Ricky Gervais and continuing with a political statement from Patricia Arquette, a tearful acceptance speech from Tom Hanks and a surprise win for Brad Pitt, the Globes was must-see television for awards show fans.

The wins of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, and Taron Egerton in the categories of Best Actor and Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress could very well be precursors for the biggest awards show of the season for movie fans, including the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Academy Awards.

If you missed the excitement, below is the complete list of categories and winners per New York Post, which are highlighted in bold.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable

Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Stand Up” from Harriet

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
The Irishman

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Special awards were also given to Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres for their work in comedy and film.

Ellen DeGeneres was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. She was honored by Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon before accepting her award.

Tom Hanks was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.