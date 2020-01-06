The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger & Laura Dern took the top acting awards of the night.

The 77th AnnualGolden Globe Awards continued its tradition of being one of the most unpredictable awards shows of the season. Beginning with biting commentary from host Ricky Gervais and continuing with a political statement from Patricia Arquette, a tearful acceptance speech from Tom Hanks and a surprise win for Brad Pitt, the Globes was must-see television for awards show fans.

The wins of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, and Taron Egerton in the categories of Best Actor and Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress could very well be precursors for the biggest awards show of the season for movie fans, including the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Academy Awards.

If you missed the excitement, below is the complete list of categories and winners per New York Post, which are highlighted in bold.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Best Original Score

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Stand Up” from Harriet

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Annette Bening, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Animated Feature Film

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Screenplay

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

The Irishman

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best TV Series, Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Special awards were also given to Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres for their work in comedy and film.

Ellen DeGeneres was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. She was honored by Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon before accepting her award.

Tom Hanks was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.