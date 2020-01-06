The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards: The Complete List Of Winners

The 77th AnnualGolden Globe Awards continued its tradition of being one of the most unpredictable awards shows of the season. Beginning with biting commentary from host Ricky Gervais and continuing with a political statement from Patricia Arquette, a tearful acceptance speech from Tom Hanks and a surprise win for Brad Pitt, the Globes was must-see television for awards show fans.
The wins of Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Laura Dern, Awkwafina, and Taron Egerton in the categories of Best Actor and Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress could very well be precursors for the biggest awards show of the season for movie fans, including the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards and The Academy Awards.
If you missed the excitement, below is the complete list of categories and winners per New York Post, which are highlighted in bold.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Best Original Score
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Stand Up” from Harriet
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Annette Bening, The Report
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Animated Feature Film
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Screenplay
Marriage Story
Parasite
The Two Popes
Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
The Irishman
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Foreign Language Film
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best TV Series, Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
Bill Hader, Barry
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Best Actor in a TV Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Special awards were also given to Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres for their work in comedy and film.
Ellen DeGeneres was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. She was honored by Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon before accepting her award.
Tom Hanks was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary Golden Globe Award given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.
Delivered To Your INBOX