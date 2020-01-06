Gwyneth Paltrow’s See-Through Golden Globes Dress Gets Roasted On Twitter

The Goop founder got mixed reviews for her sheer, brown gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow is making headlines for her Golden Globes gown. The 47-year-old Goop founder wore a jaw-dropping dress for her role as a presenter at the annual Hollywood awards show on Sunday night, but not everyone was a fan of the outfit.

Paltrow wore a sheer brown, high-neck Fendi gown that featured a see-through, ruffled tiered skirt, gauzy wide sleeves, and a visible bralette with matching briefs that left little to the imagination. The star paired the unique, leg-baring ensemble with two diamond Bulgari necklaces that were layered underneath the frock’s sheer neckline, according to InStyle.

On Twitter, Golden Globe viewers roasted the mom of two’s outfit. One commenter described Paltrow as wearing “a macrame bikini under a filly cheesecloth.”

Another commenter took to Twitter to note that Paltrow was dressed in a “brown sheer bed skirt couture over a statement necklace.”

Another commenter tweeted, “Why does everyone say Gwyneth Paltrow is out of touch, she clearly shops at Free People.”

Other Twitter users compared Paltrow’s look to Barbara Eden’s belly-baring costume on the classic TV sitcom I Dream Of Jeannie.

Paltrow’s Instagram followers were much more complimentary. After she posted a photo of her wearing the dress as she unwinded in a limo at the end of the long night, famous friends including model Ashley Graham, TV personality Ross Mathews, and actress Selma Blair praised the blonde beauty’s Golden Globes look. Other fans also reacted to the unique see-through gown.

“Favorite dress of the night!” one fan wrote to Gwyneth.

“Your dress is gorgeous, as you are always,” another told the star.

“I believe blondes can wear brown now,” a third fan chimed in.

Gwyneth Paltrow regularly makes headlines for wearing jaw-dropping designer dresses, but this particular awards show look won’t be forgotten anytime soon. In fact, the sheer, flowy dress is about as opposite as can be from the stiff and un-walkable Valentino gown she wore to the Emmys back in September.

While fans had mixed reviews on her latest dress, Paltrow’s stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told InStyle the 2020 Golden Globes outfit celebrated Gwyneth’s sense of empowerment. She also raved about the finishing touches.

“My favorite part of the whole thing is how we [accessorized] it — with a load of jewelry, which I don’t normally do, but it’s just such a cool thing,” Saltman said. “Because the dress is so sheer, it kind of makes it almost fairytale-like. It’s very elegant, it’s very luxe, and it’s very Gwyneth.”