‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Think Daisy Could Be An Established Recording Artist

Over the weekend, the U.K. debuted their first-ever season of The Masked Singer and it seems the public is loving it. The British version which airs on ITV has proven to be a success, peaking with over 6.5 million viewers at one point, making it the highest-rated show on any channel, per Deadline. After a successful run in the U.S., Ken Jeong has joined the panel overseas with Rita Ora, Davina McCall, and Jonathon Ross.

Last night, one of the contestants sang in a huge colorful Daisy flower costume and it was hard to deny that they didn’t a cracking voice. They appear to be female with a very distinctive tone. For their debut performance, they sang The Weeknd’s signature single, “Can’t Feel My Face.” While they were singing, McCall noted that they were a “pro” because of the way they were handling the mic. Ora agreed by claiming they must be a professional singer. McCall continued to express that she believes that Daisy is a recording artist.

Fans took to Twitter to express who they thought was in the costume and used the show’s hashtag, and they seem to be pretty sure that it’s a certain music artist who has made their mark in the industry.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

“I’m convinced Daisy is Kelis! Such a distinctive voice #TheMaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“100% was shouting at the TV from the 1st few notes, its Kelis. I’ll eat my words if it’s not lol #Daisy #TheMaskedSinger,” another shared.

“Daisy has to be Kelis. Surely that voice is the most unique voice @kelis #TheMaskedSinger,” a third account tweeted.

“Honestly if Daisy isn’t Kelis, I’m out #MaskedSinger,” a fourth user remarked.

Kelis rose to fame in the early 2000s when she released her debut album, Kaleidoscope. Since then, she has released five more studio albums and has become one of music’s most versatile recording artists. Her most well-known songs include “Milkshake,” “Caught out There,” and “Bounce,” which all entered the top 5 in the U.K., according to The Official Charts.

The “Trick Me” songstress hasn’t released a new album since 2014 so she may be using this show as a reminder to the British public of her unique voice. She will also be celebrating the 20th-anniversary of her debut album later this year with a European tour which is scheduled to visit the U.K. in March.

After the performance, Kelis ended up becoming a trending topic, proving to be a popular guess among fans of the show.

At the end of the first episode, the contestant in the Pharoah costume was voted out, meaning viewers will have to wait just that little bit longer to see who Daisy really is.

Former Home Secretary of the British Parliament, Alan Johnson was revealed under the mask, which can be watched on the shows official YouTube channel.