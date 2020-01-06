Colombian Anlella Sagra’s Major Underboob Show & Killer Abs Sends Instagram Into Meltdown

Anlella Sagra stepped out of her comfort zone on Sunday. The entrepreneur showed off her killer abs and a generous amount of underboob in an oversized men’s sweatpants and a cut-off white t-shirt. She sent Instagram into meltdown with the stunning pic that showed off her famous curves, inspiring many of their flattering comments.

Although some would say that Sagra’s clothes were ill-fitting, she proved that she can wear just about anything and still look smoking hot.

The Colombian fitness model was advertising a pair of red Avine Apparel sweatpants. But the athleisure wear was too big for her and she had to roll down the waistband. Of course, this allowed fans to view an even larger expanse of her magnificent torso.

Anlella’s fans loved the fact that she was wearing menswear and in the comments jokes abounded. While quite a few claimed that the joggers belonged to them, others said that they barely even noticed the sweat pants.

“Yeah that’s what I’m here for, the men’s sweat pants,” teased one of the brunette bombshell’s followers.

It seems as if Anlella did not want to upstage the sweatpants and paired a simple white vest with the menswear. However, the cut-off white t-shirt exposed Anlella’s washboard abs and tiny waistline. And since she did not wear a bra, her fans were treated to underboob heaven. As if the t-shirt wasn’t short enough, Anlella lifted her arms above her head to allow the shirt to ride up her breasts and rest just below her nipples.

“You have got the underboob that all other underboobs should be judged by.”

Of course, it was what lay beneath the t-shirt that got most of Anlella’s fans’ attention. They could not get enough of the health guru’s cleavage and showered her with praise.

Loading...

Those who follow Anlella know that she took nearly a year off from posting on Instagram. Her followers missed her and regularly stalked her boyfriend’s page to ask him when she was coming back. Occasionally, Tomas Echavarria shared a photo of his famous girlfriend just to appease the fans.

Now that Anlella has returned, nearly every photo that she shares is instantly ravished by her starved fans who cannot get enough of her. Anlella has a massive following of over 11.3 million peope who regularly check in on the Latina beauty. This particular pic is already racking up impressive numbers with compliments streaming in.

One of her fans opined, “Her body is just out of control.” Another thought that Anlella show know, “You just won this whole year already.”

Many left heart, fire, kiss, and other emoji to let Anlella know what they thought about her post.