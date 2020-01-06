Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss & Porsha Williams Confront The Woman Believed To Be The ‘Snake’ On ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams recently teamed up to find out who in the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has been gossiping to NeNe Leakes.

In a previous episode of the Bravo television show, Leakes accused her former friend and fellow co-star Cynthia Bailey of talking about her behind her back. Leakes said that she heard the information from someone who had been around both her and Bailey, but wouldn’t tell Burruss who they were at the time.

According to Hollywood Life, Moore, Burruss, and Williams decided to put their detective hats on in order to find out the identity of the person was that dished the information to Leakes. The outlet reports that Yovanna Momplaisir, who is friends with Leakes, was the ladies’ first possible option for the “snake.”

While the women were in Toronto, Moore reminded Williams and Burruss that the “snake” could be one of the women who was on the trip with them. All of the cast members and friends of the show attended Carnival in Toronto, except for Leakes, which narrowed down the possible suspects.

During their conversation, Burruss and Moore first questioned if there was really a “snake” amongst the women. Williams quickly said that she does believe that there is someone in the group that is giving Leakes information, and that she feels Momplaisir is the one who is doing it. Burruss then informed Williams and Moore that she had asked Momplaisir several times if she was the one who was dishing the information to Leakes, which the new cast member denied.

Williams then suggested that she, Moore, and Burruss confront her together. The mother explained to her friends that, by asking Momplaisir as a group, they would possibly receive more information than Burruss could get on her own.

“Why don’t we ask her,” Williams suggested on the show. “You know, snakes get bothered when you mess with ’em, right? If you the snake. If you not a snake, you gonna lay there and be cool. So if we ask you, you shouldn’t get all bothered.”

After being confronted by the trio, Momplaisir once again denied that she was the one who recorded Bailey. She did say that she knows who did, though she decided to keep the information to herself.

Leakes’ accusations of Bailey comes after the two were in disagreement in Season 11. Leakes was upset when Bailey inadvertently invited Moore to her Seagrams launch party, which Leakes also attended. The two haven’t spoken since, but seem to remain cordial with each other for the sake of RHOA.