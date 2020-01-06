‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Nate Gets A New Partner

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of January 6 through January 10 brings drama to the residents of Genoa City as news of Chelsea and Nick’s breakup makes the rounds. Plus, Sharon keeps her secret, and Jack regrets supporting Theo at Jabot.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers a warning to Nick (Joshua Morrow), according to SheKnows Soaps. She finds out that Nick and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) broke up, and Nikki tells her son to stay away from Sharon (Sharon Case). Nikki has seen enough to realize that Nick and Sharon often find themselves pulled toward each other, and since Nikki isn’t a big fan of Sharon, she’d rather not see her son get back together with his ex this time.

Of course, Nikki has no idea that Sharon is struggling with a potential cancer diagnosis. Sharon decides to keep her situation a secret from her loved ones for the time being. Despite her desire to keep things quiet, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) thinks something is off with Sharon, and while he’s correct, it doesn’t look like she intends to tell him what’s troubling her.

Later in the week, Sharon and Nick reminisce, which may be a step toward them reuniting, which Nikki certainly wouldn’t love.

Of course, there’s another prospect on the horizon for Nick: Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Phyllis confides in Nick, and these two have seemed quite friendly lately. It’s to the point where several family members have noticed, including Summer (Hunter King) and Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Phyllis manages to push Abby’s buttons over the Grand Phoenix, and things are bound to get difficult between these two as the year begins. Despite her turmoil, Abby manages to give Devon (Bryton James) some sound advice.

After Nick gets his warning, Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Adam (Mark Grossman). “The Mustache” realizes his second son will do whatever he can to keep Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey) with him as a family. Then, Chelsea and Adam make an important decision about their relationship, and she begs him to reassure her that she’ll never lose him.

Elsewhere, Theo (Tyler Johnson) needles Summer about her situation at Jabot with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Given the situation between Kyle and Theo, Summer may find herself wishing that she worked for Newman Enterprises instead of the Abbott’s cosmetics and lifestyle company.

Ultimately, Summer will try to play peacekeeper between the two enemies, but she may not be too successful, given the animosity between Kyle and Theo. Before the week is over, Jack’s (Peter Bergman) support for Theo backfires, and Kyle will be there to remind his dad that he told him so.

When she learns Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks) secret, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) seeks answers from her girlfriend. Although Tessa professes that she didn’t mean to lie to Mariah, throughout their relationship, Tessa’s default reaction is to lie instead of telling Mariah the truth. This could be the end if Mariah cannot find a way to trust her again.

While the rest of Genoa City deals with drama, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) opens up to Billy (Jason Thompson). For now, Billy finds solace in Amanda, and she feels the same way. Of course, lying to Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will catch up with Billy soon, and then things might not be so wonderful.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) is asked to take part in a new venture. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) wants to start something beautiful, but she needs the doctor’s help, so these two partner for something great.