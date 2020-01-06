Eriana Blanco Leaves Little To The Imagination In Gray Bikini

Instagram model Eriana Blanco took to her page on Sunday, January 05, and wowed her 2.2 million fans with a new bikini pic.

In the snap, the 38-year-old model could be seen rocking a gray bikini, one that allowed the stunner to flaunt her enviable figure, particularly an ample amount of cleavage as well as her taut stomach.

That’s not all, but the skimpy bikini also allowed Eriana to show off a glimpse of her well-toned thighs.

The model wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a sand-colored foundation, a pink shade of lipstick, matching blusher, gray eyeshadow and lots of eyeliner and mascara. Finally, she completed her look with defined eyebrows.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and chest. The hottie decided to keep it simple and wore no accessories so as not to take away the attention from her revealing bikini.

To pose for the snap, Eriana sat on a gray outdoor sofa while posing against the backdrop of some plants. The model slightly tilted her head, flashed a smile and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at San Juan, Puerto Rico. The model, however, did not specify the exact location where the photoshoot took place.

In the caption, the model wished a happy Sunday and asked her fans to rate her pic from one to 10. She also informed her fans that her racy bikini is from the online clothing line, Fashion Nova.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 520 comments which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral within a few hours.

As usual, fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous complimentary comments.

“You are a divine goddess and the most beautiful woman in the universe. I rate your picture 10!” One of her fans commented on the snap.

“So perfect. You are looking very beautiful,” another one chimed in.

“Wow!!! Absolutely gorgeous and sexy, Eriana. You are looking beautiful as always, babe,” a third commentator wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sense of style.

“You are a very stylish model. Definitely the sexiest one on this website.”

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many models and influencers. These include Luz Elena Echeverria and Vicky Aisha, among others.