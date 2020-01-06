‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle’s Release Is At Hand As Her Plan Of Attack Moves Forward

There has been a lot of drama on General Hospital since the new year began, but there is so much more to come. While fans have watched Nik’s shocking reveal at Nina and Valentin’s wedding last week, there is still Nelle Benson, who is just waiting in the wings to bring more havoc to the people of Port Charles. It looks like the clock is ticking until she is released from Pentonville. She has big plans when she gets out and it includes her son Jonah.

Viewers have been waiting for a very long time to see Michael get his son back and it is all about to explode pretty soon. By the sounds of the General Hospital spoilers for the week of January 6, things will be heating up quickly. Soap Central indicates that Michael will begin to feel uneasy about something. While there are no details just yet on what has him feeling that way, his uneasiness could very well be about Nelle. Maybe he learns that she is about to be released. He knows that he and his family will have to watch their backs when she is around.

Spoilers also say that Sasha will give Michael her support. There could also be another reason that he is concerned and that would be about ELQ. He has just recently let Ned take over for a bit while he was taking care of Wiley. However, Brad took his son home now, so Michael may go back to find that something is wrong. Of course, Nelle is also involved in ELQ since she was supposedly left with Shiloh’s shares after he died, but no one knows that detail yet.

Nelle sees opportunity in an unassuming Willow, West Coast. Can she get her hands on Wiley before anyone else notices?

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @katey_macmullen pic.twitter.com/XnAYUDhV1S — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 26, 2019

Another big hint that Nelle’s plan is moving right along is the spoiler that indicates that Brad gets a dose of reality soon. Either Lucas wakes up and remembers what Brad told him before the accident or he finds out that Nelle has been released and is about to spill the beans on who Wiley really is.

It was revealed just last week that Nelle has a secret vision board that she has created as a plan of sorts. She seems to want to take her son, and the money from the ELQ shares, to make a new life for herself. But first, she has plans for the people who she is seeking revenge on. Michael, Sasha, Carly, Willow, Chase, and Brad are all on her radar and could be in danger soon on General Hospital.