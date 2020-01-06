Sierra Skye Rocks Asian-Inspired Mini Dress On Instagram

Sierra Skye shared a new Instagram update today with her followers. She was seen rocking a mini dress with an Asian-inspired design.

The dress had a high collar neckline and thick straps. It hugged all of her curves, and prominently featured light pink. The design of the dress included tie-dye like splotches of brown, with a graphic of an illustrated tree interposed throughout. In addition, Chinese characters could be seen written upside down on the front of her chest. Another set of characters were seen on her right hip. The lettering was in orange, which matched her backdrop perfectly. The tags revealed that this piece was from Pretty Little Thing.

Sierra was seen posing inside a plush vehicle. The interior had been customized, with light orange seats and a matching arm rest. The color scheme also included black, which was the color of her car door and ceiling. The latter had white speckled dots throughout.

The model sat in the seat and arched her back, accentuating her tiny waist. She also crossed her right leg in front and showed off the curves of her derriere. The blonde placed her elbow on the divider and glanced into the distance to her left. At the same time, she played with her hair.

The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part, with soft waves falling in front of her left shoulder. She accessorized with a short, silver necklace and a ring.

Sierra’s makeup was also notable, as she wore shimmery, light pink lipstick. The beauty also wore dark mascara.

Fans took to the comments section to share their compliments for the social media sensation.

“Love your pictures, always looking sooo gorgeous,” raved a follower.

“Shh!! I’m too busy looking at this smoking hottie,” wrote an admirer.

“How is it you manage to have your dress match the car interior? Is exterior orange also? Anyways, you look stunning in this shot!” wondered a curious fan.

“You’re so beautiful….so amazing,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the stunner was seen in another mini dress on December 24. This time, she sported a camo-print ensemble. Sierra sat on a couch this time. The dress had gathered accents, which emphasized the tight nature of the outfit. Sierra raised her hand towards her neck, and wore her hair up in a high, loose bun. She glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face, her necklace and hoop earrings peeking through in the shot.