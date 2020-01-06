Tom Hanks Gives A Heartfelt Golden Globes Speech That Brought Nearly Everyone To Tears — Including Himself

Tom Hanks was awarded the lifetime achievement award, also known as the Cecile B. DeMille Award, at the 77th annual Golden Globes. He began his acceptance speech by explaining that he was suffering from a massive cold “the size of Merv Griffin’s Jeopardy! royalties.” After offering that excuse for his cracking voice, the leading man and prolific producer thanked his loved ones, getting choked up as he delivered that important information before he thanked all the professionals with whom he worked.

During his speech, he ultimately teared up several times and so did most of the audience. He talked about the path his career took while he pursued a place in the entertainment world, getting his first real start in Hollywood in Bosom Buddies. The television sitcom told the story of a couple of guys who resorted to wearing disguises as women in order to snag their small apartment.

Hanks, who has often been likened to Hollywood great Jimmy Stewart, follows in the footsteps of Jeff Bridges and Oprah Winfrey, both of whom won the Cecile B. DeMille Award for “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment” in recent years. Other present-day winners of the same prize include Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, and Warren Beatty.

Meanwhile, prolific filmmaker Hanks’ most recent role was the sweet, kind and gentle Mister Rogers in It’s A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood. His role in the feel-good film was, not surprisingly, nominated for a Golden Globe.

rita wilson: where the fuck is my hair and makeup person? tom hanks, meanwhile: https://t.co/DzqbCsiAkQ — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 6, 2020

Hanks, whose own list of achievements on IMDb is extremely long, is not new to the Golden Globes. He previously won a number of the prestigious awards, the first of which was given in 1998 for Big, a delightful movie in which he took on the role of a 13-year-old boy who ended up living in the body of a 35-year-old man.

The 63-year-old go-getter also received a Golden Globe for Philadelphia, a poignant film in which he was cast as an attorney who was afflicted with AIDS. His character passed away while fiercely fighting the dreaded disease.

Loading...

Hanks was also awarded a Golden Globe for playing the title role in Forrest Gump. The movie told the story of a man and an era in which he was engaged in a slew of legendary moments that happened in America during the 1960s and 1970s.

For his job as director of the HBO miniseries called Band of Brothers starring Scott Grimes and Damian Lewis, Hanks also won a Golden Globe.

Hanks’ coveted award was named after one of the founding members of Hollywood’s entertainment elite. DeMille was among the most commercially successful producers and directors of his time. He was a true leader who ultimately created the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by The Inquisitr via Biography.