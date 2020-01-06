Ricky Gervais Scorches Hollywood In Brutal Opening Golden Globes Speech

Actor and comedian Ricky Gervais is known for his insulting humor, but he took it one step further during his scathing opening speech at the January 5 Golden Globes. The British entertainer, who produced the smash show The Office held no punches as he lambasted the “woke” Hollywood elite as entitled and uneducated “hypocrites.”

Gervais’s rant came after mentioning the success of Apple+ television series The Morning Show. Though he praised the series, he quickly pointed out that Apple has been reported to use sweatshop labor in Asia — a harsh reality that is at odds with its progressive image.

“You say you’re woke, but the companies you work for are unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney – If ISIS started a streaming service you’d call your agent wouldn’t you,” Gervais brutally proclaimed.

He then warned actors that they should not use the awards show as a platform for their political statements.

“If you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything,” he roasted.

“You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg,” he added, referencing the 17-year-old Swedish climate activist who first made headlines for going on “school strike” to raise awareness for the environment.

“So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and then f*ck off,” he then concluded.

In addition to the comments about woke Hollywood, Gervais also targeted specific actors, albeit in a less abrasive way.

For example, he joked that Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was so long that DiCaprio’s girlfriend got too old for him in the interim. DiCaprio, 45, is notorious for his love of younger women, and is currently dating 22-year-old model Camila Morrone.

In addition, Gervais joked about Late Late Show host James Corden finally being seen as a “fat pussy,” before joking that Corden was “also” in the movie Cats. Gervais then took the Cats humor one step further with a crass joke that took aim at Dame Judi Dench.

This is the fifth time that Gervais has hosted the awards show, and he joked that it would finally be his last after making the scathing comments.

Though his comments were undoubtedly controversial, Gervais has rarely shied away from dissension. He recently made headlines after defending J.K. Rowling’s comments on a trans-woman after claiming he didn’t care about being politically correct, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.