American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Flaunts Incredible Abs And Toned Body In New Snap

American fitness model Whitney Johns, who is popular among her fans for her incredible body and beautiful looks, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a new snap.

In the pic, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a revealing white sports bra that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage, as well as underboob. The model paired the bra with gray gym pants that drew fans’ attention toward the model’s sculpted abs.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included an ivory foundation that gave Whitney’s face a flawless finish.

She applied a tinge of bronze blusher to accentuate her cheekbones, opted for bronze eyeshadow and finished her look with pink lipstick and defined eyebrows.

The model wore her tresses in a sleek ponytail and painted her manicured nails with a white polish.

In terms of jewelry and other accessories, Whitney opted for a pair of silver stud earrings and a black bracelet. She decided not to wear anything on her neck to keep it chic.

To strike a pose for the pic, Whitney stood in a gym, raised her hands to hold a boxing bag, flashed a smile and looked straight into the camera.

The model decided not to use a geotag with her post, so the location was unknown.

In the caption, the hottie announced the three winners of her Week Fall Fitness Challenge, which was only for women. The model explained why the winners were chosen among so many others, and in the end, she congratulation everyone.

Within 30 minutes of going live, the snaps garnered roughly 3,000 likes and over 100 comments, in which fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure and beautiful looks, particularly her amazing abs.

“Thank you so much! Can’t wait for the next challenge,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Very hot snap! I really love you,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“You truly are so incredibly gorgeous and amazing in every way possible. A true inspiration,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan remarked on the model’s beauty and perfect figure.

“Wow, perfect body [heart-eyed emoji].You are so sweet, babe!!

The remaining followers used words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “hottie,” and “excellent” to praise the model.

Apart from her regular following, the snap was also liked by many fellow models and influencers, including Jessica Weaver and Karen Pang.