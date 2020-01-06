‘This Sh*t Has To Stop,’ Pleads Dallas Police Chief After 1-Year-Old Boy Is Killed In Shooting

A Dallas police chief has made an emotional plea after a college student was injured and a 1-year-old boy killed in a shooting over the weekend. The unnamed gunman remains at large, and authorities are asking the public for any leads to help solve the horrific crime, as reported by Fox News.

The two victims were attacked after the gunman walked up to their home at 3:30 in the morning this past Sunday. Though police have not released much information on the attacker, they claimed that the “location was targeted” and the attack was “intentional and deliberate.”

The young toddler, named Rory Norman, would have turned 2-years-old on January 24. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital by paramedics after the assault, he passed away shortly afterward.

The college student, whose name was not released, was Rory’s uncle. He was home for the holidays and is currently recovering and in stable condition at the hospital.

Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall did not mince her words when she discussed the tragedy, claiming that it was yet another act of “senseless gun violence” and that the entire police department was “brokenhearted” and “angry” about the crime.

“Whoever pulled this trigger, we will find you,” she said.

Hall then painted a vivid and emotional picture of the incident.

“It’s the scene of a baby dying. I don’t know what that looks like to anyone else, but I know it’s something you never want to see, not only as a mother, but as a police chief,” Hall said.

“It happened on my watch, and I am angry, and this sh*t has to stop in this city!” she cried.

The news of the killing comes after Dallas has seen increases in homicide and other crime rates at levels not seen in over a decade. In 2019, it had 210 murders — a nearly 25 percent increase from 2018’s tally of 169 according to Dallas News.

The rise in murders comes as other cities in Texas, such as Houston and San Antonio, have seen their murder numbers dropping.

The problem has become so bad that Mayor Eric Johnson issued a letter that slammed the crime increase as “unacceptable” while demanding the Police Department present a plan of action to stem the rising numbers.

“As we approach 2020, it is my expectation that our city staff and our police department will work more aggressively and transparently toward making Dallas safer,” he wrote.

One particular note that experts have pointed out is the increase in both gun and domestic violence homicides. Killings involved a gun increased 32 percent from last year, while domestic violence homicides were up a staggering 55 percent.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fellow Texan official and Houston’s Police Chief Art Acevedo recently called out Mitch McConnell for what he deemed was a failure to enact gun control legislation.