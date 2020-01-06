Norwegian Beauty Frida Aasen Lays On Her Stomach In A Thong Bikini

Norwegian beauty Frida Aasen posted a new photo set on Instagram that showed her rocking a blue bikini. The first image was the most revealing, showing her laying on her stomach in a thong bikini.

The model was seen posing on a boat laying on an off-white platform. She crossed her arms in front of her, and lay her head on top of them. Meanwhile, Frida extended her legs behind her and crossed her right leg on top in a way that accentuated her long legs.

The bikini bottoms, which were a bright light blue tone, popped against her tanned body. The swimsuit also featured dark blue trim.

The stunner’s face was obscured in the shot, thanks to her hair and pose.

The second picture showed off the blonde’s look from a different angle. This time, Frida stood up and leaned on a low, silver railing. She raised her left hand into the air, as she was seemingly playing with her hair. Her locks fell down behind her backs. Meanwhile, the model wore a pair of dark sunglasses.

This image also revealed much more about the swimsuit. The front of the top and bottoms had multiple shades of blue, with the lightest hue being the most prominent. Her tiny waist and flat abs were on full display here.

Behind the sensation were other boats on the dark blue waters and green hills. The photos were taken on a cloudy day with hardly any blue skies visible in the frame.

The update was geotagged at the Angra dos Reis, which is located in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Fans took to the comments section to leave their compliments for the model.

“You look so beautiful and stunning!” exclaimed a follower.

Loading...

“There is nothing to add,” raved another admirer.

“Beautiful picture u are absolutely stunning and dreaming [sic] in the yacht,” declared a fan.

“Your vacations always look so fun omg,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Frida posted a bikini update on December 27. There were two pictures. And the revealing ensemble that she wore left some of her underboob showing. It was dark-colored and strappy.

She stood in front of a blank wall and crossed her right leg in front. Her top had halter-style straps. The top hugged the sides of her chest. Meanwhile, her bottoms were tied into a bow on the side of her hip. She wore her hair slicked back.