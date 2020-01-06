Beyonce & Jay-Z Skip The Red Carpet For Their 2020 Golden Globes Appearance

Beyonce and Jay-Z surprised their fans on social media by making an appearance at the 77th Golden Globes.

The “Brown Skin Girl” singer and the 4:44 rapper were seen in the audience at the annual event on Sunday, January 5. The couple decided to skip the red carpet, leaving fans shocked when they saw the camera pan to them clapping at the ceremony. Beyonce is seen at the event wearing a black gown with a plunging neckline. She is also wearing extravagant, gold sleeves on both of her shoulders. Beyonce then finished off the look with her signature blonde hair being straightened and styled in a center part. The singer’s hair goes past her back in the short clip of her at the ceremony. Jay was seen standing next to his wife, opting a wear a black tuxedo for the event.

While the clip of Beyonce and Jay-Z was short, fans were able to see it and post the clip on social media almost instantly. The clip was reposted across several media outlets, and fans of the artists took to Twitter to sound off on their surprise appearance.

“Typical Beyoncé showing up to the #GoldenGlobes while dressed as the globe,” one user commented.

“WAS THAT BEYONCÉ????? BEYONCÉ!!!!!!!!!!” another fan exclaimed.

“Beyoncé is trending worldwide for simply appearing on y’all’s televisions screens lmao,” one user said of the viral sighting.

“BEYONCE MADE IT! BE LATE BUT MAKE IT FASHION!” another fan said.

Some social media users also pointed out that Beyonce’s appearance for the night wasn’t a simple coincidence. According to Hollywood Life, Bey is nominated for best original song for her work on “Spirit,” which was co-written by Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh. The song was featured on the soundtrack for the CGI version of The Lion King, which Beyonce starred in as Nala. The singer also wrote songs and produced the soundtrack, which was released back in July.

The outlet reports that the “Love on Top” singer may have some stiff competition on her hands. Beyonce is up against several legendary artists for their songs, including Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Weber (“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats), Elton John and Bernie Taupin (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman), Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez (“Into The Unknown” from Frozen) and Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo (“Stand Up” from Harriet).

Beyonce has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice before her current nomination but has yet to take an award home. The songstress was nominated for Best Original Song in 2008 for “Once In A Lifetime,” which was on the soundtrack to Cadillac Records. Beyonce also earned a nod for “Listen” in 2006, which is on the Dreamgirls soundtrack.