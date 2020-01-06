‘After’ Actress Inanna Sarkis Stuns In Blue Bikini In Poolside Snapshots With Matthew Noszka

Inanna and Matthew teamed up to promote an Instagram giveaway.

Inanna Sarkis looked smoking hot in a bright blue bikini. On Sunday, the stunning After actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her eye-catching swimwear and her fit physique. She was pictured getting a bit playful with model and actor Matthew Noszka.

Inanna’s vibrant two-piece included a top with a low scoop neck. The 26-year-old brunette beauty was photographed from the side, providing her fans with a view of how the garment clung to her curves. Her thong bottoms featured string ties on the sides, and Inanna was wearing them pulled up high on her hips. This made her athletic legs look longer. The Canadian actress was also showing off her flat stomach and pert derriere.

Inanna accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. She wore her waist-length brunette hair in a French braid that brought out her warm, caramel-colored highlights.

Inanna was standing in front of Matthew, 27, who was sitting on the edge of a lounger beside a pool. The shirtless Let It Snow actor was rocking a pair of green-and-black patterned swim trunks. He was pictured reaching down and rubbing Inanna’s right calf with his left hand as she braced herself on his shoulder and laughed.

According to Inanna’s geotag, her photo with Matthew was taken in Playa Gigante, Nicaragua. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she had teamed up with Viridian Experience for an Instagram giveaway. Her followers were offered the opportunity to win a stay in “an all inclusive 5 bedroom villa in Nicaragua.”

Matthew was one of Inanna’s 10.1 million Instagram followers who commented on her post.

“Wow. I’m One lucky guy!” he wrote.

Matthew also promoted the giveaway on his Instagram page, where he shared an additional photo. In that snapshot, he and Inanna were both pictured sitting on loungers. Inanna was applying suntan oil on her arms.

Inanna’s promotional photo has already earned almost 700,000 likes. A few of her followers also responded to Matthew’s comment about being a “lucky guy.”

“Indeed you are!!! Inanna is the best,” wrote one fan.

“You guys seem to have very similar goals and lifestyle so your both lucky, and she worked hard for her damn physical body!!!” read another remark.

“You guys are too cute,” a third fan commented.

According to E! News, Matthew and Inanna are dating, and both of their stars seem to be on the rise. Matthew recently appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy Let It Snow, and Inanna starred in the After movie based on the popular young adult novel of the same name. She’ll also be appearing in its sequel, After We Collided. When she’s not busy acting, Inanna often wows her fans with her stunning social media photos, like the sizzling snapshots of the black bikini that she wore during a trip to Italy.