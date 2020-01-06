Osmariel Villalobos Treats Her 3.3 Million Instagram Followers To A Series Of Hot Lingerie Snapshots

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 3.3 million fans with a series of lingerie snaps that showed off her perfect physique.

In the snaps, the model could be seen rocking a see-through, white bodysuit that allowed her to display a glimpse of her perky breasts. The high-cut bodysuit also enabled the hottie to put her sexy thighs and long legs on full display. The model completed her attire by draping a white shirt around her waist.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of brown blush, dark eyebrows, and gray eyeshadow. To give a smoky-eye effect on her eyes, she also wore lots of mascara. Osmariel wore her highlighted tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

In the first picture, the former Miss Earth titleholder was featured sitting on a wooden chair against a nondescript white background. She looked straight into the camera and left her lips slightly parted.

Without using a geotag, Osmariel wrote in the caption that her lingerie was from a brand named Feel Rebel. She also gave a shout-out to her photographer Guille Felizola and her makeup artist Ray Villarroel.

This particular picture garnered more than 29,000 likes and over 180 comments within a day of posting.

In the second picture, the Venezuelan beauty could be seen sitting on the wooden chair, but this time she struck a side pose while leaving her eyes closed. The picture amassed 20,000 likes and over 100 comments.

In the third and final picture, Osmariel could be seen standing with one of her knees resting on the chair. In the process, she put her long, sexy legs and thighs, as well as her pert derriere on full display. The last picture accrued another 30,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“Wow! You are the epitome of perfection. Love you so much, Os,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

Loading...

“You are so beautiful that you look almost unreal,” another one chimed in.

“I am speechless. You are completely flawless, baby,” love you so much!! a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked that Osmariel is a goddess.

“Damn! So much beauty and hotness. You are a true goddess.”

The remaining fans praised the hottie by calling her “stunning,” “too hot” and “simply wow.”

Apart from her regular fans, many models, influencers and TV personalities also liked and commented on the snaps, including Lydia Farley and Carla B.