Chilling New Photos Show Jeffrey Epstein’s Dead Body, Sheets He Used To Hang Himself

A set of newly released photos show the dead body of Jeffrey Epstein and the orange bed sheets that he reportedly used to hang himself in his Manhattan jail cell, shedding new light on the controversial death of the billionaire sex offender.

The photos were released Sunday by CBS’s 60 Minutes and show several images from the scene of Epstein’s hanging in August. Two of the photos showed a deceased Epstein laid out on a medical examiner’s table. In one, Epstein was dressed in a hospital gown and seen from above his head. In another shot, the gown appeared to have been taken off and the photo focused on his head and neck, showing a deep red indentation in his neck where the sheets had been tied into a rope to reportedly hang himself. Epstein’s face and head were discolored, appearing to be a deep shade of red.

Other images showed the billionaire’s jail cell, with the sheets and mattress strewn across the ground. One picture showed the thin piece of sheets that was tied tightly into a knot.

The segment included an interview with Dr. Michael Baden, who had publicly cast doubt on the official story that Epstein hung himself in his jail cell in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. Baden had noted that the broken bones in Epstein’s neck were not common in a suicide by hanging, instead more frequently seen in homicidal strangulation deaths.

When asked if he believed Epstein killed himself, Baden reiterated his doubts about the story and said there was no evidence he had ever found to see those specific injuries in a death by suicide.

“There were fractures of the left, the right thyroid cartilage and the left hyoid bone,” Baden said. “I have never seen three fractures like this in a suicidal hanging.”

“Going over a thousand jail hangings, suicides in the New York City state prisons over the past 40-50 years, no one had three fractures.”

The report noted other evidence that could suggest Epstein was murdered. It said that he had been depositing money into the commissary accounts of other inmates in exchange for protection, with sources saying that Epstein seemed to fear for his life.

Epstein’s death raised many questions at the time, including how he could have been able to take his life while under tight security at the federal facility. As The Inquisitr noted at the time, there was also no surveillance video that showed the exact actions leading to his death.

