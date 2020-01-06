Taylor Swift Dazzles In Bold Flowers At Golden Globes, As Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Poses On Red Carpet Separately

Taylor Swift looked picture-perfect walking the red carpet on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2020 Golden Globes and seems to have stunned everyone with her dress once again. She went just a little bold this year as she walked the red carpet. The blond beauty was alone posing for photos as her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, also went solo on the red carpet and was not by Taylor’s side. That seems to be just the way they roll, and the songstress proved that she could rule the red carpet all by herself.

According to E! News, the anticipated event was held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Swift chose a gorgeous Etro Couture gown to make her grand entrance. The sleeveless dress was blue with loud gold flowers printed down the front and back. The neckline dipped down just enough to show a little cleavage where the fabric was then knotted and formed a triangular-shaped peephole to reveal her toned tummy. The dress then flowed into a full skirt that hung to the floor, while the train dragged along behind her as she walked. It seemed to be the perfect choice for such an influential entertainer such as Taylor Swift.

It was the end of a decade, but the start of a #GoldenGlobes age. #TaylorSwift has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Tqw7lldEPe — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

The 30-year-old pop singer also wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz that consisted of dangling earrings and a few rings on her fingers. She was necklace-free so as to not take away from the beauty of the ensemble.

Swift’s blond hair was pulled back and then swept into an up-do with a few wispy strands around her face. Her makeup consisted of lavender eye shadow and full thick lashes. Her lips were a pale pink and she had just a hint of color on her cheekbones.

The “Lover” singer was nominated for Best Song for her hit single “Beautiful Ghost” from Cats. However, she ended up losing, but was a good sport about is as always.

Joe Alwyn may not have walked the red carpet with his famous girlfriend, but he did meet back up with her once she got inside. They were said to have arrived through a back door together but then split up before they made it to the red carpet. The Brit looked quite dapper in a fancy tux complete with a bow tie.

The last time the couple was spotted together was at the Cats premiere three weeks ago. They were getting cozy while holding hands and talking. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appeared to have spent some time chatting away with each other and those around them at the Golden Globes as well.