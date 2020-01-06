Kerry Washington Shows Off Cleavage And Wears A Belly Chain For The 77th Golden Globes

Kerry Washington stunned on the red carpet for the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, January 5.

The Scandal alum looked gorgeous in a black blazer and silk skirt from Altuzarra. The black blazer was open, which allowed Washington’s cleavage and flat stomach to show in the photo. Before hitting the red carpet, the American Son actress snapped a photo of herself on her personal Instagram page.

The actress’s skirt also had a deep slit on one side of her body, which went to her left thigh. Washington was also donning a silver, glittery chain, which began at her chest then moved down to her stomach and waist. She was also wearing silver Jimmy Choo heels for the evening.

Washington also went with an edgy look to match her sexy ensemble. In the photo, she was wearing a bob hairstyle, which she tagged celebrity hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew for. She was also rocking a stunning makeup look from makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. Washington is wearing a natural look, which she finished off with a bold, red lipstick. Washington then tagged celebrity stylist Law Roach for putting the entire look together.

Washington’s award show look seemed to be something that her 5.4 million followers enjoyed. The actress received more than 60,000 likes from her Instagram post. Washington also received more than 1,000 comments from her fans.

“Yessss come through Kerry!!!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Wow, FUEEEGOOOOOO,” another fan chimed in.

“SHE IS A QUEEN AND THEN SOME,” one follower wrote.

“Yeesssss that is a beautiful dress on a wonderful goddess,” another gushed.

Washington is attending the annual awards show as a presenter for the night. According to Marie Claire, although Washington wasn’t nominated to take home a globe this year, she has been nominated twice before. The actress was nominated back in 2014 for her role as Olivia Pope in Scandal. In 2017, the Save The Last Dance actress was nominated for Confirmation, where she portrayed Anita Hill.

Washington isn’t the only famous face that viewers can expect to see as a presenter this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that the event will have a star-studded roster of presenters, including Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, former Globe host Amy Poehler, Rami Malek, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Ted Danson, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Tim Allen, Scarlett Johansson, and Charlize Theron.

Ricky Gervais is returning as host for the event.