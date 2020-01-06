Pauline Tantot Teases Booty Workout In Tight Outfit On Instagram

In a photo shared to Instagram Sunday, Pauline Tantot showed off her tight athletic gear and teased a booty workout in the captions.

The blonde was seen striking a pose at the gym. She stood with a cell phone in her left hand for the selfie and flashed the peace sign with her other. Pauline stuck her tongue out playfully and glanced down at the phone screen. Her sports bra and leggings were matching. The ensemble had a white base with black, abstract splotches throughout. The sports bra had thin straps, while her bottoms were high-waisted.

The social media sensation also popped her right leg in the shot, which helped to accentuate her derriere.

She wore her hair back in a high bun and was seen wearing a pair of over-the-ear headphones. Her cheeks looked a little red, likely thanks to the exercise. It didn’t look like she wore much makeup, and her gray manicure was visible in the shot. The model kept her accessories to a minimum and was only wearing a necklace.

Behind her were multiple pieces of gym equipment. Further beyond that were floor-to-ceiling windows, and a man could be seen working out in the back left side of the frame.

The geotag revealed that the model was at the Brach Paris Fitness Club. It’s located inside the hotel and has a pool and sauna. The club also has a Himalayan salt cave, in addition to fitness classes and a spa.

Pauline was at the gym, which offers many different types of high-end workout equipment. Some of the offerings include a water rower, a Sparc Cybex stepper and free weights.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their messages for the beauty.

“Omg where is that set from?? Xoxo,” asked a follower, with many others wondering the same thing.

Others responded to her captions.

Loading...

“I’m sooooo ready!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“More than just ready!” wrote a fan.

“OMG YESSS, what about an ab / waist workout tho??” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

In early November, the blonde shared another photo of herself in a workout outfit. Pauline wore a white sports bra and black shorts in that post. She crouched in the shot and rocked fingerless gloves. This update also happened to be the stunner’s first announcement of a workout routine. At the time, she asked everyone what type of fitness routine they wanted to see the most, and many asked for a booty workout.