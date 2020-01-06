Salma Hayek Rocks A Gucci Gown Featuring Her Bodacious Cleavage

Salma Hayek was a singular sensation when she made her entrance at the 77th annual Golden Globes wearing a revealing Gucci getup. The 53-year-old brunette bombshell actually beamed as she rocked an extremely low cut gown that put her enviable upper assets on show.

Her copious cleavage was assisted by the design of the dress that sported a blue-colored bodice with fine embroidery work done in the same hue. The top also included a keyhole cutout right in the center of the garment and just above her navel.

Salma’s floor-length skirt, made of shiny cream-colored fabric, was trimmed in a thin black line at the waist, allowing the Frida star’s tiny waist to be highlighted. Another thin black band ran a ring around her body just below her bust line, creating the perfect design for her knock-out, hourglass figure. As seen through the slit in her gown’s skirt, extremely high platform pumps with a big toe peephole gave the diminutive Mexican-American thespian extra height.

The raven-haired actress wore her luxurious locks down in waves around her shoulders, while her face was full of stunning makeup. The latter included darkened brows that had been reshaped, black cat-eye eyeliner, smoky eyeshadow, and black mascara on both lids. Her lips were painted in a dark mauve lipstick and her cheeks were treated to just the right shade of blush. She also rocked a contouring product that gave her pretty face a chiseled look.

Although Salma was dressed to impress as she attended the Golden Globe Awards, she doesn’t always put so much effort into what she wears. In fact, late last year, she showed up for a photo shoot wearing a purple skirt and nothing on top.

Salma’s 13.1 million followers were apparently fascinated by her most recent Instagram post. Within half-an-hour of going live, the social media update has received more than 290,000 likes and over 3,200 comments.

Some fans offered emoji — including a tulip, a blue heart, a red heart, and a thinking face emoji — while others used their words to express how they were feeling about the star’s Instagram update.

“You look absolutely FANTASTIC (as always), omg Salma YOU SLAY,” stated one follower, who added five clapping hand emoji and a black heart emoji.

“Golden Globes indeed,” quipped a second admirer, who added a winking face emoticon.

“Geeeeeezus you’re still absolutely gorgeous,” remarked a third follower, who added five heart-eye face emoji.

“WOW MY IDOL ITS SSOO HOT!!!!,” said a fourth Instagram user, who added a tulip, a clapping hand, a kissy face, and a heart-eye face emoji.