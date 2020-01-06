‘DASH Dolls’ Star Durrani Popal Shows Off Ample Cleavage In A Low-Cut Gray Top On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet Durrani Popal recently took to her Instagram page and treated her nearly 800,000 followers to a set of hot pictures.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a low-cut, gray top that put her never-ending cleavage on full display.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her signature style. The application included an ivory foundation that gave Durrani’s skin a flawless finish. She painted her plump lips with a coral shade of lipstick and teamed it with a slick of gloss.

The stunner applied a tinge of pink blush on her cheeks and opted for false eyelashes that accentuated her green eyes. Finally, she finished her look with defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her shoulder.

In terms of accessories, Durrani kept it simple by opting for a dainty silver pendant and tiny stud earrings.

The brunette beauty posted two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first one, she could be seen sitting on a sofa while she looked away from the camera. In the second picture, the model provided a makeup tutorial to her fans by showing them how to apply contouring creams and concealers before adding makeup.

The model did not use a geotag with her post, so the location of the picture is unknown. In the caption, Durrani endorsed a cream contour concealer by the London-based company, Smarter Secrets. She added that the product is waterproof and would stay on even if someone jumps in the pool or the ocean.

Within less than a day of posting, the snap garnered more than 12,800 likes and close to a hundred comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredible looks, as well as her enviable curves.

“Lovely! I would like to see you without makeup,” one of her fans requested of the model.

“You’re definitely a slice of heaven,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“Love that you shared your [makeup] technique. Thanks babe [heart emoji]. Glow on!” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Durrani doesn’t even need makeup because she’s flawless.

“So pretty. What do you need to conceal, baby? Absolutely nothing. You’re gorgeous!”

Other fans called the model “absolutely beautiful,” “perfect,” and “lovely” to praise the stunner.

Apart from Durrani’s regular followers, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow models and influencers, including Alexa Dellanos, Lexi Wood and Madina Shalizi.